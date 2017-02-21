In our latest Seahawks mailbag, looking at some potential draft and free agent options for the Seahawks, and assessing Richard Sherman.

Time to answer a few more Twitter questions. And as always, you can ask more at @bcondotta.

Q: @Beastconnection asks: How crazy is to think we get (Stanford running back Christian) McCaffrey and (UW cornerback Kevin) King in rounds one and two and (Cincinnati left tackle) Andrew Whitworth in (free agency?)

A: That would be a fun haul, wouldn’t it?

Let’s briefly examine each of those scenarios in order.

You’re not alone in thinking the Seahawks might want McCaffrey — longtime NFL exec Charley Casserly pegged McCaffrey to Seattle in his most recent mock draft.

Running back isn’t necessarily Seattle’s top need heading into this draft, though, and it’s regarded as a deep enough draft at running back that if the Seahawks did want to get one they could probably wait a few rounds and address other priorities at the top.

Conversely, maybe Seattle takes care of its biggest needs — specifically, the offensive line — well enough in free agency to go the “best player available’’ route in the draft and take a potential difference-maker in McCaffrey. We’ve seen Seattle make bold moves before for players they view as unique gamechangers (Percy Harvin, Jimmy Graham) and Seattle had obvious health issues at tailback last season that will undoubtedly make the Seahawks want to add depth and competition at that spot this year.

McCaffrey’s return ability could also give the Seahawks another option behind Tyler Lockett, who is recovering from a broken leg suffered at the end of last season. And he could serve as both a backup and complement to Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise as an early-down and third-down back. It’s an intriguing thought, anyway.

If draft analysts are correct, then King would likely be available for Seattle when its pick comes in the second round at No. 58 overall and he would seem a good fit for the Seahawks. His height (6-3) already has many analysts saying he’s right in the Seattle cornerback mold, and the Seahawks have an obvious need for depth at cornerback with the injury to DeShawn Shead.

But if not King, I fully expect Seattle to address cornerback in the draft in what is also regarded as a good year for defensive backs.

As for Whitworth, he would seem to be a solid short-term fix at left tackle if he is available. I think that remains a big if, though, as the Bengals will undoubtedly work hard to try to re-sign him before free agency begins March 9, though they might have to make re-signing guard Kevin Zeitler a bigger priority.

If Whitworth does hit the open market, he has said he’d like to play for a Super Bowl contender and the Seahawks certainly fit the bill as a team with a need at left tackle that has legit Super Bowl aspirations.

Whitworth turns 36 during the 2017 season, so any team signing him is hoping he can maintain his same level of play for at least another year or two — he’s made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons — but with a contract likely structured that the team could get out if it after a couple of seasons. In Seattle’s case, signing a veteran LT would mean giving George Fant a little more time to mature while serving in a backup role for a year or two.

Signing a player the age of Whitworth to any sort of significant contract, though, would run counter to just about everything the Seahawks have done in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider regime — Seattle has generally preferred to give big money to its own players and almost never to those nearing the end of their careers — and it probably remains much more likely the team will look to younger and less expensive options to add to the offensive line.

But maybe the struggles of last season and the urgency to get the current core group of players back to the Super Bowl would make the Seahawks think about deviating from their philosophy just a bit this year.

Q: @huskylohman asks: What percent of the Seahawks team do you think personally like Richard Sherman? What percentage do you think respects him as a player?

A: I assume this question is being asked in relation to some of the sideline dust-ups Sherman had this season.

I obviously would have no way of giving an accurate answer to the first question other than to say that there’s no reason to think it’s not really high (though I’d also argue that I don’t think that matters as much as outsiders commonly assume. I think presumed “chemistry” is more often a byproduct of winning than the other way around and there are also countless examples of teams that won without the players necessarily liking each other in the way that sports movies glamorize).

One answer to the question, though, would be to point to the way you saw the team rally around Sherman on the sideline in those instances.

As for the second part of your question, I can’t imagine the answer isn’t 100 percent. Sherman remains one of the best three or four players at his position (read the chart below for evidence of how good Sherman has been since entering the league). He’s also a player who hasn’t missed a game in six years — and barely a snap — having made 90 straight starts, a player who despite apparently dealing with a “significant’’ knee injury late in the season volunteered to take on punt return duties after an injury to Tyler Lockett, mad only that the Seahawks didn’t let him do more with that responsibility.

And even after the dust-up in the game against the Rams, Sherman went back on the field and made one of the game’s signature plays, a hard hit on Los Angeles QB Jared Goff that knocked Goff out of the game.

Performance is what earns the most respect in pro sports and Sherman’s ability and commitment on the field remains unquestioned.