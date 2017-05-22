In our latest Seahawks' Twitter mailbag, taking a look at a potential makeup of a starting offensive line in 2017.

Time for another round of Seahawks’ Twitter questions – well, actually question since I got a little long-winded here and will devote this entire entry to just one topic.

But it’s as important of a topic as there is for this season — the offensive line.

And as always, you can hit me up at @bcondotta with more questions.

Q: @guitarcoder asked: Projected OL starters. What is this line really going to look like? Seems very nebulous at the moment.

A: Actually, this question was asked in varying forms by several different people so I’ll try to give as in-depth an answer as is possible knowing what we know right now.

I’d agree that if by “nebulous” you mean the makeup of the starting five is uncertain. There’s no doubt about that. But I’d also argue that the line appears in better shape at this point than it did a year ago in terms of overall experience and options, even if it could still rank among the youngest in the NFL.

The Seahawks could at least start a line that consists of five players who were all starters a year ago for at least half the season, or have been in the past, and most at positions they have played substantially before.

That was never going to be the case last year where any scenario head into the year was going to have the Seahawks relying on either rookies or first-year starters somewhere, as well transitioning Justin Britt to center.

Assuming experience means anything, then the Seahawks appear in better shape up front this year than this time last season — certainly, the coaches seem to think that will be the case, witness some of the optimism heard recently from offensive line coach Tom Cable and others.

One thing you’ve also heard them say, though, is that they are not necessarily in a hurry to appoint starters.

There remain some questions to be answered before they could do that anyways, such as the health of Luke Joeckel, who likely won’t do a whole lot during the OTA and mini-camp period as he continues to recover from off-season knee surgery. The team is optimistic he’ll be ready for camp. But he likely won’t get much if any 11-on-11 work until then.

The Seahawks will also want to give long looks to guys who will be changing positions — Germain Ifedi moving to right tackle, Mark Glowinski to right guard, etc.

I also think they want to emphasize the “always compete’’ theme more than ever to assure everyone comes to camp in the best shape possible and all of that.

As for how it could break down, if the season started today, I think this is a decent scenario:

Left tackle: George Fant.

Left guard: Luke Joeckel.

Center: Justin Britt.

Right guard: Mark Glowinski.

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi.

I can hear questions already about sliding Fant into left tackle — I’m hardly confident in any of this other than Britt at center.

But the team really seems to be talking up the potential of Joeckel at left guard and also the idea that Fant could be a much different player this year than last season. You get the sense that for now, that’s their preferred alignment on the left side.

But the other possibility is Joeckel at left tackle and Rees Odhiambo at left guard. Essentially, I see it as two of those three players emerging as starters on the left side. For now, Fant and Joeckel make the most sense, assuming Joeckel is fine physically.

The right side seems a little clearer cut.

Glowinski was a starter on the left side last year and now is being moved to the right, where he has more overall experience throughout his career.

He’ll have competition from free agent signee Oday Aboushi. But given Glowinski’s experience in the system and the idea that he could be even better moving to a spot where he might be more comfortable, he’d seem to have the edge for now.

Right tackle shapes up as an interesting battle between Ifedi and rookie Ethan Pocic.

But given Ifedi’s year of experience, he has to be considered to have the upper hand right now.

And in the big picture, it’s hardly a positive if the team’s first-round pick of last season is relegated to a backup role by his second season. I think Ifedi will be given every possible chance to make that position his.

That would leave Odhiambo, Aboushi and Pocic as backups with each projecting to be able to play multiple spots — always a key for a reserve. Pocic, remember, played mostly center at LSU so he could be the backup there, allowing Seattle to potentially go with just eight offensive linemen out of camp (and which would obviously mean Joey Hunt being the odd man out), allowing for some roster flexibility elsewhere.

Seattle entered last season with nine offensive linemen on its 53-man roster. That Hunt has so far been solely a center won’t make it easy for him to win a backup job this year if the Seahawks feel Pocic can handle it — none of Seattle’s backups last season had any real experience playing center.

No question, lots can change before September. But for now, that’s how I’d see it.