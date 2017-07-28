Much of the core that reached back-to-back Super Bowls remains in place. And as practices begin, the Seahawks are tied for the third-best odds in Las Vegas to win the Super Bowl at 12-1. With training camp beginning Sunday, here’s a position-by-position review.

The Seahawks open training camp Sunday in Renton preparing for another season in which the expectation remains Super Bowl or bust.

Some of the faces have changed, to be sure, since that triumphant night in New Jersey — a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII — and some of what happened last season was ominously uncharacteristic.

But much of the core that reached back-to-back Super Bowls remains in place. And as practices begin, the Seahawks are tied for the third-best odds in Las Vegas to win the Super Bowl at 12-1, behind New England (3.75-1) and Green Bay (7.5-1).

That’s basically the same place they were in 2013, when the Seahawks entered the year also with the third-best odds behind the Broncos and 49ers, the two teams Seattle beat to win it all.

With camp set to begin, here’s a position-by-position review:

QUARTERBACK

Reason for optimism: Russell Wilson said in the spring he was 100 percent healthy after battling three injuries last season. He also told ESPN he has altered his diet and conditioning regimen to get down to about 215 pounds after playing at as much as 225 last season. The team hopes both will allow Wilson’s legs to again be the threat they were from 2012-15.

Cause for concern: Seattle must solidify the backup spot in the preseason, with veteran free agent signee Austin Davis battling second-year man Trevone Boykin. Boykin appears the favorite, but the Seahawks will want to see him up his game in the face of increased competition.

Key stat: 92.6 — Wilson’s passer rating a year ago, a career low and off his career average of 99.6.

RUNNING BACK

Reason for optimism: The Seahawks battled depth issues and injuries throughout the 2016 season, the first full year without Marshawn Lynch. But they signed veteran Eddie Lacy in the spring to add to a now-healthy Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. And if some wonder how the Seahawks will get enough carries for everyone, the Seahawks counter that they’d rather deal with that issue than worry about not having enough healthy running backs.

Cause for concern: All eyes will be on Lacy, who has battled weight issues throughout his career and has incentive clauses in his contract designed to keep him under 250 pounds during the season.

Key stat: 3.9 — Seattle’s average yards per carry last season, the lowest since 2010 and a number the Seahawks hope will rise by at least a half-yard.

WIDE RECEIVER

Reason for optimism: The core of Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson returns, and the Seahawks feel there will be more competition for the back-end spots from Kasen Williams, Kenny Lawler and 2017 draft picks Amara Darboh and David Moore, creating a deeper group.

Cause for concern: Lockett might not be fully cleared as camp begins as he continues to recover from a broken tibia and fibula suffered Dec. 24 against Arizona.

Key stat: 21 — Touchdowns caught last year by Seahawks receivers or tight ends, all of whom return in 2017.

TIGHT END

Reason for optimism: Coach Pete Carroll raved in the spring about the prospect of Jimmy Graham entering his third season in the offense after a healthy offseason. Last offseason he was rehabbing a knee injury and was limited throughout the preseason. Luke Willson also returns on a one-year contract, and Nick Vannett is back for his second season, giving the Seahawks a pretty set tight-end corps.

Cause for concern: Carroll also raved about Graham’s improved blocking in the spring, which could help revive the running game. Vannett’s playing time could markedly increase if he can be an effective blocker.

Key stat: 8 — Graham’s receiving touchdowns in 27 career games with Seattle over two seasons. He had 52 touchdowns in five seasons with New Orleans, and the Seahawks hope to improve his red-zone production this year.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Reason for optimism: Despite some retooling, the line remains potentially the Seahawks’ biggest weakness in 2017. But they are banking on the experienced gained by players who were rookies or first-year starters last season, and that free-agent signees Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi can add leadership.

Cause for concern: Seattle still figures to have one of the NFL’s youngest and least-expensive lines, with only center Justin Britt considered a certain starter at his listed position.

Key stat: $15.9 million — Seattle’s combined salary for its offensive line as camp begins, almost $4 million less than any other NFL team, according to OvertheCap.com.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Reason for optimism: Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril return for another year as one of the best sets of defensive ends in the NFL. The line is bolstered by Frank Clark, who is coming off a breakout second season, and second-round draft pick Malik McDowell. Also back are starting tackles Ahtyba Rubin and Jarran Reed, with the Seahawks seeking more consistency out of Reed, a second-round pick last season.

Cause for concern: For the past three seasons Seattle has sought the kind of depth it had in 2013, which is a tall order. It’ll be up to rookies McDowell and Nazair Jones, a third-round pick, to progress quickly enough to provide it.

Key stat: 2.5 — Sacks the Seahawks had last season from players listed as tackles, a stat that must improve.

LINEBACKER

Reason for optimism: Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and weak-side linebacker K.J. Wright are in the prime of their careers and continue to form one of the NFL’s better inside-linebacking duos, with Wagner at the top of the MLB list. And the Seahawks think free-agent signee Michael Wilhoite could be an upgrade at strong-side linebacker.

Cause for concern: Wilhoite sat out much of the offseason program because of a pulled quad muscle and will need to make up some ground as he adjusts to a new defense at age 30. The Seahawks retooled their backup-linebacking corps in an attempt to create more competition and improve special teams.

Key stat: 293 — Combined tackles last season for Wagner (167) and Wright (126) the most of any NFL duo. Wagner’s total led the league and set a franchise record.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Reason for optimism: Free safety Earl Thomas said he thinks he’ll be without limitations after suffering a broken tibia Dec. 4, again joining Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and, probably, Jeremy Lane in the Legion of Boom secondary. The Seahawks think Lane is primed to bounce back after a tough 2016 season, and Sherman appears to have put a stormy offseason in the rear-view mirror.

Cause for concern: If Lane stumbles, the Seahawks likely would turn to rookie Shaquill Griffin or Neiko Thorpe as the starting right cornerback. Last year’s starter, DeShawn Shead, is not expected to be ready as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The team has high hopes for Griffin, and he certainly could win the job outright. But the best-case scenario might be Lane proving worthy of the big contract he got last season and allowing Griffin to ease in with more of a specialty role.

Key stat: 11 — Seattle’s interceptions last season, the lowest of the Carroll era and fewest since 2008.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Reason for optimism: After a shaky season by Stephen Hauschka, in which a missed short field-goal attempt and a missed point-after attempt proved critical in a tie and a loss to Arizona, the Seahawks let the veteran leave in free agency and replaced him with Blair Walsh, a first team All-Pro in 2012 as a rookie with the Vikings, saving roughly $2 million in the process. Jon Ryan returns for another year as punter and Lockett figures to resume as the lead returner once healthy.

Cause for concern: The caveat to the Walsh signing is that he was available after being released by the Vikings last season due to a string of critical misses, including a shanked 27-yarder against the Seahawks in the wild-card playoff game following the 2015 season. Walsh has no competition, but that could change if he shows any vulnerability.

Key stat: 10 of 10 — Walsh made all 10 of his attempts from 50 yards or longer as a rookie in 2012 — an NFL record — and the first 12 of his career but is 12 of 22 since.