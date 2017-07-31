An appearance by rapper Kendrick Lamar highlighted day two of Seahawks' practice.

Day two of training camp can often be one of the more nondescript workouts of the season — pads are not yet on and because it’s just day two, little has usually changed from the day before.

So it was Monday as the Seahawks concluded their second training camp workout of which the most noteworthy thing might have been the presence of rapper Kendrick Lamar breaking down the huddle when it was over.

“I didn’t even see him at first,” said Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor. “I didn’t know he was that small (Wikipedia says Lamar is 5-6, for what it’s worth). I couldn’t even see him in the crowd. But it’s pretty cool having a guy like that out here.”

Running back Eddie Lacy agreed that Lamar is, well, short.

“I had no idea he was here until he walked into the huddle,” Lacy said. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ You could see him, he has his hood on, and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s Kendrick.’ I didn’t expect him to be that short, though.”

Lamar is friends with Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and working on a documentary of some sort in which some Seahawks are involved, according to Chancellor.

“It’s cool for him to come out here and shoot it with this team,” Chancellor said.

Said Lacy: “He broke the huddle down and called Bobby up there and they broke it down together. I guess they know each other. I had no idea. Everybody put their hands up, and he disappeared, and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. It’s like a magic trick.”’

Otherwise, it was a pretty typical day two practice and with frankly not a lot different in terms of personnel than the day before.

Per NFL rules the Seahawks could not be in pads the first two days of practices. But they will be able to put on pads on Tuesday and that should liven things up a bit.

With no pads on Monday the format was the same, with the Seahawks again beginning with a long session of 11-on-11 drills and then breaking into individual and position groups and then finishing with a short 11-on-11 hurry-up session.

Here are some quick thoughts:

As noted, there was little different in terms of personnel. The same guys were still out who were sidelined Sunday and there did not appear to be anything new in terms of a significant injury — which obviously is good news. Cassius Marsh sat out the team drills with an unknown ailment but participated in other drills so it must not be too bad. DL Quinton Jefferson also appeared limited but got some work in.



As noted, the same players were out which includes running back C.J. Prosise, who missed a second day with an illness. Tyler Lockett, Justin Senior, Dion Jordan and DeShawn Shead also remain out. And Malik McDowell, in case that needs to be stated as well.



There remains a lot of mixing and matching with the offensive line. But when the number one offense took the field for the final team session, the starters were, from left to right — George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi. Odhiambo was stepping in at LG with Luke Joeckel apparently again being limited at the end of practice as he was on Sunday. So in other words, the line looked as would be expected.



The number two OL in that session was, from left to right — Robert Myers, Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Oday Aboushi and Ethan Pocic. Again, basically what would be expected.



The starting cornerback situation was the same with Jeremy Lane again the other starter in the base and then Neiko Thorpe entering for the nickel as the other base corner and Lane sliding inside.



Michael Wilhoite took a lot of turns with the number one defense at strongside linebacker, though Mike Morgan was back on the field after re-signing earlier in the day. Wilhoite also took some snaps in the middle and he could get enough work there for the team to consider him as a backup option. That spot is a little more in flux now with the waiving of Arthur Brown to make room for Morgan.



I’m always hesitant to read much into any one practice. But I think it’s fair to say the passing game has been spotty so far. There were a handful of overthrown passes (or maybe mis-run routes, always hard to know for sure who is to blame) and from each of the three QBs. One off-target pass by Trevone Boykin went straight into the hands of backup LB Otha Peters who had a large caravan of defensive players leading him down the sidelines for a pick-six.



There were also a number of penalties throughout but particularly during the final team session, several of which were false starts.



Boykin, though, was also part of the play of the day, a pass on the final play of the day that Kasen Williams dove and caught over the middle.



Marcus Smith again worked with the linebackers during position drills.



Michael Bennett appeared in mid-season form during the team sessions at one point busting though with ease on two straight plays and then marching around and clapping as if to let everyone know about it.



Cliff Avril appeared in similar form, busting past Ifedi on one drill for what would have been an easy sack.



Finally, kicker Blair Walsh bounced back today hitting all four of his attempts during the team field goal session — from 24, 33, 38 and 43 yards.

Watch: