While the question of who will start at tailback is an intriguing one for the Seahawks, the team is glad mostly just to have a strong competition at the spot after injuries hit hard in 2016.

What is one of the most interesting questions about the Seahawks entering 2017 for fans, media, fantasy players and lots of others on the outside may not be one the team cares a whole lot about — who will start at tailback?

Rather than worrying much about who will get the bulk of the carries, the Seahawks will be glad to have a lot of good options in the backfield after a 2016 season when they too often struggled just to find someone healthy enough to suit up on Sundays.

“I think it’s an exciting group,’’ coach Pete Carroll said following minicamp in June. “We’ve never been this strong with this many guys who can compete and do things.’’

But three players in particularl stand out — free agent signee Eddie Lacy, third-year vet Thomas Rawls and second-year player C.J. Prosise.

Prosise, though, figures to be slated largely for a role as the team’s third-down and two-minute offense back as well as being employed in other situations when his receiving skills can be used to create mismatches that could turn into big plays.

That likely makes it a two-man battle between Lacy and Rawls for the starting tailback and main early-down running back role.

Lacy, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2013 and a 1,000-yard rusher his first two seasons there, was signed to a one-year contract worth as much as $4.25 million in March which also famously includes $385,000 in weight clauses designed to assure he shows up to training camp in optimum shape and then stays there.

If he does, and also gets fully healthy after an ankle injury last October that ended his fourth and final season with the Packers after just five games, then Lacy will have a significant role in the offense.

The 5-11, 240-ish (the Seahawks hope, anyway) running back was signed with the hope that he will add a physical dimension that the team felt it lacked last season without Marshawn Lynch.

The Seahawks are also hoping he can pick up where he left off last season before being injured when he was statistically having the best season of his career.

Wrote the analytic site Pro Football Focus: “Even last season with his weight very much in question, Lacy still averaged 5.1 yards per carry, 3.4 yards after contact per attempt, and broke 19 tackles on 71 carries. Those are elite numbers, albeit over a small sample size.’’

It may also be easy to overlook Lacy’s receiving. But he averaged almost 33 receptions a year in his three full seasons with the Packers and is more than capable of being a three-down player.

Lacy, though, remained limited during mini-camp and it’s unclear if he’ll be 100 percent when training camp starts July 30.

That won’t be the case with Rawls, who did little in the offseason and pre-season last year while recovering from a broken ankle but is healthy now, which figures to mean he’ll run with the first team when training camp opens a week from Sunday, which could also give him a leg up on being the starter entering the season.

Rawls never seemed to hit quite the same stride last season as he did as a rookie in 2015 when he rushed for 830 yards and 5.6 per carry while coming off the ankle injury and then suffering a broken fibula in the second week that cost him seven games.

But a 161-yard performance in the Wild Card playoff win over Detroit showed that the rookie form is still there.

And if Rawls can recapture that consistently in 2017, then there’s also no way he won’t have a significant role, as well.

Each, though, has an injury history, as does Prosise, who played just six games as a rookie in 2016, which is why the team will care mostly that it has all of its options available to it when the regular season begins on Sept. 10 in Green Bay and then worry about how the carries get divvied up.

Assuming everyone is healthy for week one, though, then the Seahawks say they’ll figure out ways to use them all, which may not make it easy for anyone setting a fantasy lineup but also could make it difficult for defenses, which for Seattle is the far greater concern.

“We have a variety of different guys that have different strengths that they bring,’’ Carroll said in June.

The Seahawks also have a few intriguing players behind the trio of Lacy, Rawls and Prosise in second-year player Alex Collins, former 49er Mike Davis and seventh-round pick Chris Carson.

And with the top three guys assured of being on the 53-man roster (barring injury, obviously), the biggest question of camp could be which of likes of Collins, Davis and Carson makes the roster, as well. Collins drew raves for his improved conditioning in the offseason while Carson, a 6-foot, 218-pounder from Oklahoma State also known for his physical style of running, is a personal favorite of Carroll’s.

“The group is really competitive and it’s going to be hard to come up with enough snaps with these guys to figure it out,’’ Carroll said. “But we’ll do the best we can.’’

That might also be the best advice for those trying to figure out how the Seahawks will handle their tailback rotation.