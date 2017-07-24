Here's a look at possible roles for Seattle's 11 2017 draft picks as training camp gets set to open Sunday.

The Seahawks were as active in the 2017 NFL Draft as anybody, tied with the Vikings and Bengals for the most picks with 11, and with six coming in the first 111.

And while none are assured of walking straight into starting jobs, several could end up starting and several others figure to at least be rotational players.

As training camp begins, here’s a look at each of the draft picks and their outlook heading into training camp.

DL Malik McDowell: Seattle’s first pick at No. 35 overall in the second round, McDowell is expected to be used at both defensive tackle and end in a role similar to that of Michael Bennett. Given the veterans ahead of him, McDowell isn’t likely to earn an official starting designation. But the team is counting on him to be a significant part of the defensive line rotation with a chance to play maybe 40-60 percent of the snaps depending on the game.

OL Ethan Pocic: Seattle’s second pick in the second round will be tried at right guard and tackle, and his best shot could come at tackle where he will compete with last year’s first-round pick Germain Ifedi. Pocic’s ability to also play center means that at the worst he figures to be one of the active linemen on gameday able to back up just about everywhere.

CB Shaquill Griffin: Griffin may have the best shot of any rookie to earn a starting role as he will compete for the right cornerback spot opposite Richard Sherman. Jeremy Lane is the leader for that job and his experience might make him hard to dislodge. Neiko Thorpe is also a factor in that competition. Lane, though, could also still be the team’s nickelback, meaning Griffin and Thorpe could be competing to be the right cornerback when the team is in nickel, an alignment it could use roughly two-thirds of the time this season.

SS Delano Hill: A third-rounder out of Michigan, he projects for this season as a backup to Kam Chancellor and special teams contributor and possibly getting on the field in some sub packages.

DL Nazair Jones: The second of the team’s three third-round picks, Jones will compete for time at tackle behind Jarran Reed and Ahtyba Rubin, specifically filling in at the three-technique spot.

WR Amara Darboh: The third of three third-round picks, Darboh will compete for a spot in the team’s receiving rotation, likely competing more for the outside roles as camp begins. As a third-round pick, a spot on the 53 seems pretty much a given.

S Tedric Thompson: The last of the team’s six picks in the top 111, Thompson figures to start out at free safety where he would back up Earl Thomas (veteran free agent Bradley McDougald can also back up at both safety spots). But it won’t be a surprise if the Seahawks take a few looks at Thompson at corner to judge his ability to play there and he could emerge as a player similar to DeShawn Shead in his early years, able to back up at several spots.

CB Mike Tyson: Primarily a safety in college, Tyson is being tried as a cornerback by the Seahawks, primarily as a nickel. There’s enough uncertainty at cornerback that it’s not out of the realm for Tyson to earn a spot on the roster and get time this season.

OL Justin Senior: A sixth-round pick, Senior is competing at left tackle behind George Fant, Luke Joeckel and Rees Odhiambo. But the team basically said when he was drafted that it views Senior as a project — in part due to a need to lose some weight — and he seems most logically ticketed for a spot on the practice squad this season. But given the nature of Seattle’s offensive line you never know.

WR David Moore: Moore will compete for a spot on the back end of the 53-man roster at receiver with the likes of Tanner McEvoy, Kasen Williams and Kenny Lawler. The big question could be if those four are competing for one spot, or two — or who knows, three? — depending on how they play and how the roster shakes out elsewhere.

RB Chris Carson: The Seahawks seem fairly loaded at tailback with Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise locks to make it and second-year player Alex Collins and former 49er Mike Davis also competing for a roster spot. But Carson is a personal favorite of coach Pete Carroll who on the day he was drafted said “I really love this guy.’’ Carson was sidelined for most of the offseason program so it’s hard to tell yet how serious a run he can make at a roster spot. But given Carroll’s endorsement he figures to get a really long look.