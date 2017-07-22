Is this the year the Seahawks finally get it all from Jimmy Graham? That will be one of the big questions entering the 2017 season.

Asked in June to evaluate how tight end Jimmy Graham has fit in with the Seahawks during his first two seasons, head coach Pete Carroll delivered a response that surely raised a few eyebrows.

“Gosh, I think it’s been awesome,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll, of course, tends to see the bright side of things (it’s possible he even liked the Ed Sheeran appearance in Game of Thrones).

But Carroll then went on at length (218 words worth, to be exact) about how he thinks Graham has not only been a good fit so far, despite a lot of Hot Takes protesting otherwise, but will be an even better one in 2017.

“He’s had a beautiful offseason so I think we should expect to get even more out of that moving forward,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll’s comment was a reference to the fact that Graham is healthy this year compared to last season when he was coming off of a patella tendon injury.

“He was just trying to get to camp and get healthy (last season),’’ Carroll said.

So to the team, the fact that Graham set Seahawks’ team records for most catches (65) and receiving yards (923) by a tight end in a season was, all things considered, just fine in 2016, even if to some observers it still seemed a little underwhelming (no matter that he had the third-most receiving yards of any tight end in the NFL).

But now, with Graham in his third year in the system, healthy, and entering a contract year that should erase any questions of motivation (in case any exist), one of the big questions for the Seahawks in 2017 is whether this is the season when he finally turns in the kinds of numbers that were expected when he was acquired in 2015.

It’s worth a reminder that no one in the organization ever really figured that Graham would put up the exact same numbers he did with the Saints, where he had 85 or more catches (with a high of 99) in his final four seasons while also twice topping the 1,200-yard mark (with a high of 1,310).

Seattle simply doesn’t pass as much as the Saints, and while the Seahawks threw more last season than any year in the Russell Wilson era, the hope is that a beefed-up running game will bring them back to a more usual-looking run-pass ratio in 2017 (Seattle threw it 59 percent last season after not being higher than 53 percent any of the previous four years).

But if the Seahawks won’t necessarily look for Graham to catch a ton more passes than last season, what they would like is for more of them to come in the red zone.

“Not quite as productive as we thought we could be,’’ Carroll said in June. “That’s a big area of focus for us now.’’

Graham caught six touchdowns last season, second on the team to the seven of Doug Baldwin and up from two in his initial Seahawks’ season of 2015.

But he caught nine or more each of his last four years with the Saints and that’s a stat the Seahawks think he could replicate in Seattle.

Much was made after the season of the fact that Graham had just four passes thrown his way inside the 10-yard-line last season, which according to a breakdown from Warren Sharp’s 2017 Football Preview was tied with Paul Richardson for third on the team behind the 11 of Jermaine Kearse and 10 of Baldwin.

Sharp’s breakdown, though, showed that the Seahawks did try to get Graham the ball a lot inside the 20 — he had a team-high 21 passes thrown to him from the 11-20-yard-lines, far more than anyone else on the team (Baldwin was next with 12) for a total of 25 red zone targets that was also the most on the team (Baldwin had 22 followed by Kearse with 18).

But then there were also instances like the final play against the Saints, when the Seahawks had one shot from the 10-yard-line to win it. New Orleans doubled Graham compelling Wilson to instead throw to Kearse, who was left in single coverage against a backup cornerback.

Kearse caught the pass but his foot was just out of bounds and Seattle lost 25-20. Had Seattle won the game some might have pointed to that play as an example of the kind of impact Graham could have even without getting a pass thrown his way by creating favorable matchups elsewhere, something the Seahawks talked about when they got him.

But the Seahawks also know that ultimately, they didn’t give up a first-round pick and center Max Unger (while also getting a fourth-round pick) while also paying Graham $10 million this season to be a decoy.

That this is the last season on Graham’s current contract, barring an extension before the season, makes this a critical year for both sides.

The Seahawks could wait to decide on Graham’s future, knowing they could just put the franchise tag on him following the season (it’s estimated the tag number for tight ends in 2018 would be roughly the same $10 million that Graham is getting this season).

And until it’s settled Graham, who will turn 31 in November, knows the more he produces, the better his bargaining position.

“He’s so much more of a complete player than maybe we thought he would even become, really,’’ Carroll said in June, also referencing what he said is Graham’s continued commitment to improving at blocking. “So, he surprised us.’’

Now it’s time to see if he can rewrite the narrative of his Seattle career.