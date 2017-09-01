The Seahawks are trading cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Vikings for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

The Tramaine Brock era didn’t last long.

Roughly two weeks after signing Brock — a move that garnered a little bit of criticism given that he had been released by the 49ers following a domestic violence arrest — the Seahawks are trading him to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick, a league source confirmed to the Seattle Times.

The trade comes after Seattle traded for cornerback Justin Coleman, giving the Patriots a seventh-round pick they had earlier acquired for the Eagles.

Brock had been tried by the Seahawks as a nickelback, the same spot Coleman played primarily for the Patriots.

So it appears Seattle has decided it likes Coleman as its backup nickel instead of Brock.

NFL.com also reported that the move means the Seahawks won’t consider moving cornerback Jeremy Lane, who is the team’s starting nickel and also has been the starter at right corner in the base defense.

And that could mean the Seahawks’ cornerback spot is pretty solidified with Richard Sherman, Lane and rookie Shaquill Griffin as the top three — none played in the exhibition finale Thursday at Oakland — with Coleman likely as the backup nickel and then probably one of either Pierre Desir or Neiko Thorpe to round it out unless Seattle decided to keep six cornerbacks. The Seahawks haven’t typically kept six but could, and it’s also worth remembering that DeShawn Shead might be able to return at some point this season after suffering an ACL injury last January.

Rumors that Lane was on the trading block broke on Thursday. But Seattle might have been exploring moving Lane to open up cap space to get Sheldon Richardson. With the Richardson trade completed earlier Friday, helped by a move to convert some of Doug Baldwin’s 2017 salary to a signing bonus, Seattle may no longer have needed to entertain moving Lane, who has a $5.25 million salary cap hit this year. Lane’s cap numbers increase to $7.25 million in each of 2018 and 2019 with just a combined $3.75 million of that in dead cap, so Lane’s longterm future with the Seahawks is still in question.

Brock, who played for the 49ers from 2010-16, had six tackles in two exhibition games with the Seahawks before not playing against the Raiders.

Asked about Brock on Wednesday Seattle coach Pete Carroll said: “He’s done well. I mean, he’s experienced that he knows how to do stuff and he has been able to incorporate things that he’s done in the past, but it has been similar to ours. He’s a good football player.”

The Vikings had gotten an up-close look at Brock during Seattle’s 20-13 win over Minnesota on Aug. 18, the first of the two games he played for the Seahawks. Brock had three tackles in that game.