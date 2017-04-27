For the second straight year the Seahawks traded down in the first round from No. 26 to No. 31.

For the second straight year, the Seahawks entered the NFL draft holding the 26th overall pick.

And for the second straight year the Seahawks used that pick to move down and acquire more picks later.

This year, though, Seattle ended up moving completely out of the first round via trades with the Atlanta Falcons and then the San Francisco 49ers.

First, the Seahawks dealt with the Atlanta Falcons, coached by former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, swapping first-round picks (Seattle got Atlanta’s at 31 in exchange for Seattle’s at 26) with the Seahawks then also getting Atlanta’s third-round pick, No. 95, and the Falcons’ seventh, No. 249 overall.

The Seahawks then dealt the No. 31 pick to the 49ers, getting San Francisco’s second-round pick, No. 34 overall, as well as the 49ers’ fourth-rounder, No. 111 overall — a pick that the 49ers had earlier acquired from Chicago.

Essentially, Seattle moved down eight spots in the draft to acquire three additional picks.

That gives the Seahawks 10 picks in the draft after they had entered it with just seven, the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll era.

Last year, the Seahawks traded with Denver to move from 26 to 31 and get an extra pick in the third round. It used the No. 31 pick on offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and then picked tight end Nick Vannett with the extra selection.

It was the sixth straight year the Seahawks made a deal involving their original first-round pick — they traded it for players twice and four other times simply moved down to acquire more picks The last time the Seahawks used their own No. 1 pick was 2011 when they selected offensive lineman James Carpenter at No. 25.

Overall, the Seahawks now have two picks in the second round — 34 and 58; four in the third round — 90, 95, 102 and 106; one in the fourth round, 111; one in the sixth round, 210; and two in the seventh, 226 and 249.

Six of those picks — the two in the second and four in the third — will come on Friday when the draft resumes at 4 p.m. Seattle time.

Atlanta used the No. 26 pick it got from the Seahawks to take UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

The 49ers then used the No. 31 pick to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

Seattle was one of four teams to end up not making a first-round pick, the others being the Rams, Vikings, Packers and Patriots.

Seattle has now drafted in the first round just once since 2012 — last with the pick of Ifedi.

Seattle traded its first-round pick in 2013 as part of the deal to get Percy Harvin, traded down twice in 2014 to end up with the 45th pick overall (which it used on receiver Paul Richardson) and traded away its first-rounder in 2015 to get Jimmy Graham.

Several players who had been commonly mocked to the Seahawks could still be available for Seattle with the No. 34 pick, including UW cornerback Kevin King and safety Budda Baker, Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp and UConn safety Obi Melifonwu.