Here are six Seahawks who will be particularly intriguing to watch when Seattle hosts Minnesota in a preseason game Friay at 7 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

RUNNING BACK EDDIE LACY: With Thomas Rawls not expected to play Lacy will get the start and could get a few series behind the number one offensive line. Lacy got four carries for 10 yards last week — three coming during one series inside the 10-yard line — in what was his first action of any kind since last October before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Rawls is still expected to be the team’s starting tailback but the Seahawks will also find lots of ways to get Lacy into action this season — the debate over who is the starter and gets the most carries is something fantasy players are more worried about than the Seahawks, who will happily find ways to make use of both players. But the Seahawks will be looking Friday night for some early validation that the signing of Lacy is going to pay off the way they hope.

RIGHT TACKLE GERMAIN IFEDI: Ifedi remains the front-runner to start at right tackle. But it’s telling that Seattle coaches haven’t yet been as conclusive about publicly naming Ifedi the starter the way they have left tackle George Fant and left guard Luke Joeckel. Ifedi, the team’s first-round pick last season, had some struggles early last week going against the Chargers’ starting defense and figures to be matched up often Friday against Minnesota left defensive end Danielle Hunter who had 12.5 sacks last season, tied for third-most in the NFL. It’s another tough matchup and Ifedi won’t win them all in what will be his second game at tackle after playing last season at guard. But the Seahawks will be looking for some positive signs from Ifedi or the Seahawks might begin to more seriously consider other options.

WIDE RECEIVER KASEN WILLIAMS: Williams was the offensive standout of the win over the Chargers with four spectacular catches for 119 yards. But all four came against undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Michael Davis. With Paul Richardson appearing doubtful to play and it remaining unclear if Tyler Lockett will play much, if at all, Williams may get some significant playing time early and find himself matched up against some of the Vikings’ starting cornerbacks such as Xavier Rhodes, who recently signed a five-year contract worth $70 million. Win a few of those battles and Williams’ odds of making the 53-man roster get a lot better.

CORNERBACK JEREMY LANE: The sixth-year player returns this week after missing the Chargers’ game with a groin injury and is expected to start in the base defense at right cornerback and also serve as the starting nickelback. But Lane is being pushed for the right corner job by rookie Shaquill Griffin and the Seahawks this week signed free agent Tramaine Brock to compete at nickel. The Seahawks will need a little while to see exactly what they have in Brock in this system but the acquisition gives Seattle a much more viable and proven option at nickel if Lane struggles.

LINEBACKER DEWEY MCDONALD: McDonald is expected to start at weakside linebacker with K.J. Wright out this week after having a “process” on his knee. McDonald was one of the team’s special teams standout and seems safe for a roster spot as a result of that and his versatility in the back end. But having never started a game in his previous three NFL seasons (he has also played for the Colts, Raiders and Patriots) he gets something of a moment in the limelight tonight.

END/LINEBACKER MARCUS SMITH: Smith was signed by the Seahawks in late July after being waived by the Eagles, who picked him in the first round in 2014 with the 26th overall pick before souring on him after he made just four sacks and never never started a game in three seasons. He didn’t play against the Chargers due to injury but returned to practice this week and Carroll seems pretty excited to see him on the field. Smith projects as able to play both linebacker and end in something of a Bruce Irvin-type role. But the Seahawks may be looking most to see if he can add some pass rush. Here’s what Carroll said about Smith on Thursday: “I think he has a very good spectrum of abilities for us and things that we can do. We’d like to see him rush, he’ll play some outside linebacker of course, too. We’re really happy to get him back, he looked really good in practice, he had a very good week this week and he looks like an exciting addition if things continue. I know he’s really pumped about this opportunity and he wants to make something happen this week, and he’ll get some play time. We’ll see how it fits together, but he has shown very promising stuff so far in practice.”