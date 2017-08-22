The Seahawks will let Rees Odhiambo and Matt Tobin battle for the left tackle spot first before exploring other options, assistant coach Tom Cable said Tuesday.

Monday’s trade for Matt Tobin might not have been the blockbuster Seahawks’ fans were hoping for to beef up the offensive line in the wake of a season-ending knee injury to starting left tackle George Fant.

But in the eyes of offensive line coach Tom Cable it appears to have gone a way long toward re-solidifying the alignments up front.

Cable said Tuesday that 2016 third-round pick Rees Odhiambo and Tobin — who was acquired from the Eagles for a fifth round pick in 2018 with the Seahawks also getting back a seventh-round pickin 2018 — will now be the top two options at left tackle to replace Fant. Odhiambo will get the start Friday against the Chiefs — his first of his career in a game of any kind — to state his case for the job.

Tobin, who arrived just in time for Tuesday’s practice, will for now be the backup and will get some snaps Friday, Cable said.

Cable said another long-term option is to move Luke Joeckel to left tackle from left guard — Joeckel started at left tackle for most of his four years in Jacksonville before signing with the Seahawks in March.

But Cable said he’d prefer not to do that, saying he’d instead like the leave the other four spots as they have been throughout training camp.

“My wish, my want is to keep as much of it intact as possible,’’ Cable said. “So, if anyone’s saying ‘why don’t they move Joeckel out there,’ well, remember last year. You go back twelve months and I think there was too much of that. Nothing really we could handle then, it just had to be that way. But, this year, we have choices. We have the opportunity to keep as much of it intact as we can. We will do that going forward.”

So for now, that means leaving Joeckel at left guard with Justin Britt at center, Germain Ifedi at right tackle and Mark Glowinski and Oday Aboushi continuing to battle at right guard.

Coach Pete Carroll had said Monday that rookie second-round pick Ethan Pocic would also get some snaps at left tackle.

But he said that before the trade for Tobin, which appears to have changed the plans for Pocic.

Cable said Tuesday that Pocic will work almost solely at the two guard spots and center. He will be the backup center this week with Joey Hunt “nicked up,’’ Cable said.

Cable said that while Pocic will continue to be an option at a number of spots that “we need to get him dialed in. … There’s a good opportunity for him this week at center.”

So it suddenly sounds like there’s a really good chance that those could be the top eight offensive linemen for the Seahawks heading into the season — Odhiambo/Tobin at left tackle, Joeckel at left guard, Britt at center, Glowinski/Aboushi at right guard, Ifedi at right tackle with Pocic as a backup for the three interior spots.

That could leave Jordan Roos and Hunt competing to compel the Seahawks to keep a ninth offensive linemen, though Hunt is not helped by the fact that he plays only center, as well as the fact that he is not practicing this week and apparently not expected to play Friday.

Cable said he wants to keep the group that has been playing together already intact because “when they have played together it has been really good. Early against (the Chargers) and then the first half last week, pretty good football.’’

That idea only really works, though, if Odhiambo shows Friday he can handle the left tackle job, or if Tobin shows enough that the team feels he can do it if needed.

As did Carroll on Monday, Cable waxed optimistic about the chances for Odhiambo to come through.

“Just continue to improve and play well,’’ Cable said when asked what the second-year player from Boise State has to do Friday. “I was pretty pleased with what happened the other night except the start of the second half. I thought there was a series in there that wasn’t very good. Prior to that and after that, after George’s injury (in the second quarter), the guy was pretty good.”

The reference was to a series in which Odhiambo gave up two sacks in the span of three plays and was also called for holding on one of the plays.

But Cable said he thinks Odhiambo will grow more consistent the more he plays.

”It’s just a really cool opportunity and he’s ready for it,’’ Cable said. “We wouldn’t do it unless we kind of felt that way. I’m kind of excited for him.”

All of Tobin’s 20 NFL starts in a career that dates to 2013 have come at guard. But Tobin told Seattle media that much of his practice time with the Eagles came at tackle through the years, and he started in a preseason game last week at right tackle.

“When I was at Philly I played mostly tackle, but all my starts in the games were at guard, so I’m pretty comfortable playing tackle and I’m pretty comfortable playing guard,” Tobin said. “It’s just wherever I practice at is where I get the best at.”

Cable said he has no doubts Tobin can handle playing on the outside.

“I’ve studied him quite a bit,’’ Cable said. “You know, his background coming out of Iowa with Kirk Ferentz and Brian Ferentz, his line coach. There’s some really good stuff there. A kid who walked on and earned it, has earned everything so you know he’s got work ethic. You know he’s probably pretty tough, very smart, reliable, all the that things we look for. What has he done on film? He’s been consistent, he’s been in the league awhile. When he’s been asked and called on to go play, he’s done a nice job.”

Here are a few more thoughts from Cable:

— On what he has seen from Ifedi at right tackle: “Good so far. You know, I want to see the same jump I saw last week. That’s what I’ve been looking for, that’s his challenge this week. He’s going to play against really good players Friday night. So, we’ll get a pretty good indication if he’s in fact improved the way we need him to.”

— On the battle between Glowinski and Aboushi at right guard being wide open: “Yeah. Mark was a little rough the first week, he was better last week. It was just the opposite. So, you know, here we are, flipping a coin on Friday night. They’re both after it, they’re both doing well. I think it’s elevated both of them, which I’m most pleased about. Hopefully, we’ll get a signature on it Friday night.”

— On what he has liked of Joeckel at left guard: “I don’t if there’s anyone like him, and it’s a cool thing to plug a person in who can be one-on-one as dominant in both run and pass, and he’s showed it both times out [in the preseason games]. It’s pretty cool. He had a wonderful practice today, it’s good.”

— On Tyrus Thompson, who was also signed over the weekend and could play left tackle: “He’s a new kid that has a lot to learn in the system. He does work hard which I’ve seen, so it’s just a matter of catching him up system-wise.”