Seahawks tight end Luke Willson said he ultimately decided "it would have been stupid'' for him to not come back to Seattle as a free agent.

During an interview on the Danny, Dave and Moore Show Tuesday on ESPN 710 Seattle, once-and-now-again Seahawks tight end Luke Willson said he had a few offers from other teams for more years and more money during the period when he was a free agent, his future an open book.

But around 2 a.m. one night, he said, it became clear to him that there was really no reason yet to leave Seattle, the only NFL home he had known.

“It would have been stupid for me not to come back and just go to some other team and just take something just because the figures were higher,’’ Willson said. “. … and I said ‘You know what? I think the play is to head back to Seattle. I love it there. I love the environment, the fans. And I personally feel like I have a lot of unfinished business there to kind of accomplish there.’’

So with that, Willson decided to accept Seattle’s one-year offer of $1.8 million guaranteed and another $1 million in incentives.

It’s a contract that means Willson may just be facing free agency again in a year.

But by then he figures he’ll also have a better understanding of what to expect than he did this year.

Willson said the time from the moment he became a free agent on March 9 when his contract ran out to when he decided to return to Seattle was a little bit disorienting.

Willson said he told a buddy that it’s like “I have no home, no job, and nowhere to go.’’

Willson continued.

“It was just one of those things where you spend four years in Seattle and football is all I know and all I really think about,’’ Willson said. “And then all of the sudden it goes to show you it’s a fragile game. And again I was pretty confident that I was going to get something done, at least with somebody. But just like that five-day window was kind of like ‘wow.’ It just gave me perspective. It kind of motivated me to make sure I’m not in a spot in the future where I don’t have options or I’ve got to wait three or four weeks.’’

In fact, Willson revealed he didn’t go on any trips, though he said he was in regular phone conversation with a few teams, a few that apparently made offers better than Seattle’s.

But the offers also were a little more muted than he might have expected heading into free agency as the tight end market didn’t really take off the way some might.

Willson noted that the fact he played just 11 games last season after suffering a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery at mid-season and made a career-low 15 catches didn’t help his cause.

Nor did the fact that free agency period opened a few days after an NFL Combine that left scouts raving about the quality of the tight ends that will be available in the draft.

“I think that the combine tight end numbers kind of hurt me as far as long-term deals go,’’ Willson said.

Willson said that while there were some multi-year contracts offered, he liked better the idea of getting one year in Seattle to further prove himself.

Willson said he didn’t want to “get locked into a long-term deal’’ that wasn’t ideal and then “all the sudden I’m stuck there two or three years later. I have belief in my ability.’’

He said he thought he played some of “the best football of my life’’ late in the season after the knee injury and feels if he plays that way for an entire season his options next year figure to be better, all of which helped play into his decision to stay.

Willson had been working out in Toronto while his football future was being determined.

After making the decision to stay with the Seahawks he drove back to his home in Windsor, Ontario and then flew to Seattle to sign the contract.

Three hours later, he said, he was on another plane down to the Los Angeles area where he is among those working out with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Willson, who had shoulder-length hair when drafted in the fifth round in 2015 but last year cut most of it off, also said he plans to let the locks again grow.

Willson said the plan is to play next season “how I came in, with the long hair growing and flowing.’’