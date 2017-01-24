With the final Pro Bowl rosters set on Tuesday, Seattle is tied with Dallas for the most players in the game --- seven.

Yep, file this under the “What are things that are better than nothing for $200, Alex?” category.

But with rosters for the Pro Bowl now set after much juggling the past few days due to injuries and replacing those who will be in the Super Bowl, the Seahawks are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most players set to play in the game — seven.

Seattle initially had four players invited — defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Richard Sherman.

Three more were added in the shuffling created due to injuries and the Super Bowl vacancies — linebacker K.J. Wright, tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Doug Baldwin.

The seven participants ties a team record also set in 1984, 2005, 2014 and 2015.

Denver and Minnesota are next with six players each (Atlanta had six players named and the Patriots four, but those players obviously will not attend now).

The game will kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. in Orlando, Fla, and will be televised on ESPN.

Practices begin Wednesday with hour-long workouts scheduled in the morning Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into the game on Sunday.

One player who will be in the spotlight is Sherman, who will play despite playing with what coach Pete Carroll called last week a “significant” knee injury in the second half of the season, a revelation that could result in penalties for Seattle for not disclosing the injury during the season (with ESPN reporting it could mean a fifth-round pick the Seahawks are already being docked possibly elevated to a second-rounder).

Last year’s game drew criticism for being even more of a contact-free exhibition than it usually is and the league changed back to the old AFC vs. NFC format in part hoping for a little more competition.

The players do have a little something riding on the outcome — each player on the winning team receives $61,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $30,000.

The Seattle players also have a little something to live up to after Russell Wilson was named the offensive MVP a year ago and Bennett the defensive MVP, the first time two players from the same team had won those awards since 1972 (though for years, only one MVP or player of the game was honored).