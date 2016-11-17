The Seahawks have an increasingly healthy roster as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

More proof of the health of the Seahawks came with Thursday’s practice report, which again featured just three players sitting and only two who are not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles — defensive lineman Michael Bennett and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The only other player who sat out was safety Earl Thomas, who got an apparent rest day (Thomas was listed as not participating for non-injury related reasons, the typical designation for rest days).

Every other player was a full participant, including tight end Jimmy Graham, who had gotten a rest day on Wednesday, and running back Thomas Rawls, who remains on track to play Sunday for the first time since Sept. 18 against Los Angeles. Rawls spoke enthusiastically after practice about playing against the Eagles Sunday.

With just two players unhealthy enough to go Sunday, the only question for the Seahawks will be which players to make inactive to get to the gameday limit of 46.