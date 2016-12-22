Defensive lineman Michael Bennett and punter Jon Ryan, each injured last week against the Rams, should be able to play Saturday against the Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

Each appears to have been answered positively as coach Pete Carroll said after Thursday’s practice that Bennett will be able to play Saturday against the Cardinals and that Ryan is expected to be able to play.

Ryan had to complete the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head on a fake punt in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s 24-3 win over the Rams.

But Ryan was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice and Carroll said it was expected that Ryan would be cleared later in the day.

“Jon’s not officially cleared yet, today is his day to get that done,” Carroll said. “He looks like he’s in good shape, we’ll find out when it officially gets done after his meetings today.”

Bennett suffered a neck injury against the Rams but was also a full participant on Thursday.

“Mike practiced today,” Carroll said. “He’s fine and ready to go.”

Also a full participant was LB Brock Coyle, expected to be able to play after missing four games with a foot injury.

The only players not to participate Thursday were RB C.J. Prosise, who remains out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, and CB Richard Sherman, who got what was presumably a rest day, something he gets often during the season.

Carroll noted that the extra two days following the Thursday game allowed the team to have some intense practices this week, including putting on full shoulder pads on Wednesday.

“Every day was contested, a lot of quickness, you could see the legs were there,” Carroll said. “We sustained it all through the week, all the way to our Friday work today on Thursday. You can tell. We’re getting a little bit of an advantage and just coming back, it feels good for these players to feel their legs like that.”