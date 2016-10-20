Strong safety Kam Chancellor sat out of practice for a second straight day on Thursday while tight end Jimmy Graham was also listed as not participating with hip and knee issues.

Safety Kam Chancellor and tight end Jimmy Graham were among five players who did not take part in practice for the Seahawks Thursday.

For Chancellor, this is now a week he has been out since suffering a strained groin in practice last Thursday which caused him to miss last Sunday’s win over Atlanta. It remains unclear if Chancellor will be able to play Sunday at Arizona, though not practicing the last two days would obviously seem to create a little more of a pessimistic outlook. Coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Chancellor was “day to day” and that he couldn’t predict if Chancellor will play.

If Chancellor sits out he would again be replaced by Kelcie McCray, who started at strong safety against Atlanta.

Graham was listed as a DNP with hip and knee injuries. Graham has been listed on the injury report consistently this year with knee soreness after having had surgery on his knee last November. But the hip is something new and it’s unclear the origin or severity of that injury. Graham was listed as questionable with a back issue before an Oct. 2 game against the Jets in which he then played and had six catches for 113 yards.

Also sitting out Sunday were RB Thomas Rawls (fibula) and TE Luke Willson (knee), who each have already been ruled out, as well as linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who suffered a sprained ankle against Atlanta.

Listed as a limited participant was DT Quinton Jefferson, who is attempting to come back from thumb surgery during the bye week but also listed as having a knee issue.

The rest of the Seahawks were listed as full participants.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll is not available to the media on Thursday so there is no update from the team on the injuries other than the list, which is required by the NFL.

For the Cardinals, the most intriguing name on their injury report is quarterback Carson Palmer, who is listed as a limited participant with a hamstring issue. Palmer earlier in the week said the issue was due to cramping in Monday’s game and that he would be fine, and speculation in Arizona Thursday is that he is likely to play against the Seahawks.