Free safety Earl Thomas was a full participant in practice for the second straight day Thursday.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was a full participant in practice for the second straight day Thursday, another strong signal that he will return Sunday to play against Carolina after sitting out last week’s loss at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury, which snapped a streak of 106 straight regular season starts.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett (knee) and cornerback DeShawn Shead (hamstring) were each listed as limited participants. But defensive coordinator Kris Richard indicated after practice that he expects all three back this week.

“It would be huge,” Richard said after practice of getting Bennett back after he missed the last five games with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. “Not only Michael Bennett, but certainly looking at Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead and Mike Morgan. It’s how we started the season. So it will be good to get everybody back as a whole.”

Morgan is expected to be activated this week and rejoin the 53-man roster after being placed on IR in early October to have sports hernia surgery.

Also practicing fully Thursday was running back Troymaine Pope, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Eagles Nov. 20 and sat out last week. If he’s back, Pope could be active and serve as a backup to Thomas Rawls at tailback.

Center Justin Britt, expected to return this week from a sprained ankle that held him out last week, also was a full participant as was DE Damontre Moore who was out last week with a foot injury, and TE Jimmy Graham, who had taken his usual Wednesday rest day on Wednesday.

Six players did not participate: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder), TE Luke Willson (knee), LB Brock Coyle, (foot), FB Jordan Tripp (thigh), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) and DT Tony McDaniel (illness). It remains unclear the severity of the injury to Richardson.

Coyle and Tripp have each gotten starts lately at the strongside linebacker spot. But Morgan is expected to retake that role this week.