Safety Earl Thomas and cornerback DeShawn Shead again sat out practice for the Seahawks on Thursday, with each expected unlikely to play at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

For Thomas, missing the game would snap a streak of 106 straight regular-season starts since he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2010.

Also again sitting out practice was center Justin Britt, listed as out with an ankle issue. Britt was not mentioned as having an injury after the game but has not practiced this week and it remains unclear if the injury is severe or if he is just getting some rest. Britt has started all 10 games this season at center and has missed just two snaps all season. Rookie Joey Hunt is the only other center on the roster — he played the two snaps Britt missed against the Saints on Oct. 30 when he suffered a stringer on the final drive of the game.

Also sitting out practice were three players who have already been expected not to play Sunday — DE Michael Bennett (knee), and running backs C.J. Prosise (shoulder) and Troymaine Pope (ankle). Also out were WR Tanner McEvoy (toe), LB Brock Coyle (foot) and DE Damontre Moore (foot).

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week he expected Coyle — who has been the starter at strongside linebacker the last two weeks — to be able to play Sunday. However, if Coyle can’t go, the Seahawks could turn back to Kevin Pierre-Louis, who was starting at that spot in place of regular starter Mike Morgan before suffering a hamstring injury.

Pierre-Louis, who was injured in the win at New England and sat out last week, was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday.

Also listed as full participants were CB Richard Sherman (ankle) and TE Jimmy Graham (knee) who each had sat out on Wednesday.

Thomas was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Eagles while Shead played six snaps before sitting the rest out, aggravating an injury he had first felt in practice on Saturday.

If Thomas cannot play then Steven Terrell is expected to start at free safety. Jeremy Lane would start at corner in place of Shead with Neiko Thorpe then included in the nickel package.