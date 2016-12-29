Of the 53 players on the Seahawks' active roster, only one was not a full participant in practice Thursday --- running back C.J. Prosise.
The Seahawks are about as healthy as they can be heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the 49ers, excepting that they are already playing without key players in free safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett.
Each of those players is on season-ending Injured Reserve.
But of the players on the current 53-man roster, all but one was a full participant in Thursday’s practice — running back C.J. Prosise, who remains sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury.
The team has kept Prosise on the roster hoping that he may be able to return to help them in the playoffs.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Seattle entered the week with only a couple of injury question marks, notably running back Thomas Rawls, who missed the second half of last Saturday’s loss to Arizona with a bruised shoulder, and safety Kam Chancellor, who sat out for a time with a sore ankle.
But each has recovered and was a full participant Thursday and on track to play as expected on Sunday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.