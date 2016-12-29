Of the 53 players on the Seahawks' active roster, only one was not a full participant in practice Thursday --- running back C.J. Prosise.

The Seahawks are about as healthy as they can be heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the 49ers, excepting that they are already playing without key players in free safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett.

Each of those players is on season-ending Injured Reserve.

But of the players on the current 53-man roster, all but one was a full participant in Thursday’s practice — running back C.J. Prosise, who remains sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

The team has kept Prosise on the roster hoping that he may be able to return to help them in the playoffs.

Seattle entered the week with only a couple of injury question marks, notably running back Thomas Rawls, who missed the second half of last Saturday’s loss to Arizona with a bruised shoulder, and safety Kam Chancellor, who sat out for a time with a sore ankle.

But each has recovered and was a full participant Thursday and on track to play as expected on Sunday.