Seahawks take receiver David Moore in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks added to their receiving depth in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday, taking David Moore out of Division II East Central Oklahoma.

Moore is listed at 6-1, 219 pounds and ran a reported 4.43 40 at his Pro Day, so the Seahawks appear to be taking a chance on a small-school receiver with some impressive measurables.

He is the second receiver Seattle has taken in the draft joining Michigan’s Amara Darboh, who was selected in the third round on Friday.

Moore caught 57 passes for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Eastern, which is located in Ada.

Moore said he had a lot of contact with the Seahawks the last year and knew Seattle was interested.

But he said he wasn’t expecting to get drafted.

“Nah, not at all,” he said when asked if he thought he’d hear his name called this weekend. “I wasn’t expecting it, honestly. It’s like a dream come true.”

Says DraftAnalyst.com of Moore: “Large, game-controlling receiver who dominated on the small-school level. Quickly gets into pass routes, comes back to the ball and extends his hands to offer the quarterback a target. Uses his frame to shield away defenders or protect the pass, lays out or extends for the difficult reception and makes the catch away from his frame. Gets vertical and extends or contorts in a crowd to grab the pass from the air. Gives effort blocking and gets results.”

Wrote ESPN of Moore: “There are obvious concerns about the level of competition Moore faced in college and he has shorter arms, but Moore has an above-average blend of size and speed. He’s an intriguing developmental prospect.”