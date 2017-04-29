The Seahawks selected free safety Tedric Thompson of Colorado in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday morning.

The Seattle Seahawks went again to the secondary with their first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft Saturday morning, selecting safety Tedric Thompson of Colorado.

Thompson is the third defensive back Seattle has taken in seven picks so far, joining cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Delano Hill, each taken in the third round on Friday.

Thompson was an All-Pac-12 second team pick last year as a free safety in a daunting Buffs’ secondary that helped Colorado win the South Division title before losing to Washington in the conference title game.

Seattle has four more picks today — two in the sixth round (187 and 210) and two more in the seventh (226 and 249).

NFL.com wrote of Thompson: “Thompson in an instinctive cover safety with strong ball skills and a history of production during his time at Colorado. Lacks physicality to operate around the box, but his football intelligence and playmaking skills will get him drafted and could give him a shot at eventually starting.”