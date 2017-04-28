The Seahawks took a safety out of MIchigan with the 95th overall pick of the NFL Draft.
The Seahawks selected safety Delano Hill of Michigan Friday in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 95th overall pick.
Hill started all 13 games for Michigan at strong safety in 2016 but there is also a thought that he could be a free safety and can also play nickelback.
His size, though, fits the strong safety prototype — he is 6-0-3/4 inches and 216 pounds.
Hill had 26 career starts in his college career and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior.
DRAFT PICKS
Round 2 | Pick 2 | No. 35 overallDT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overallOL Ethan Pocic, LSU
Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overallCB Shaquill Griffin, UCF
Round 3 | Pick 31 | No. 95 overallS Delano Hill, Michigan
Round 3 | Pick 38 | No. 102 overall
Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall
Round 4 | Pick 4 | No. 111 overallRound 6 | Pick 3 | No. 186 overall
Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall
Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall
Round 7 | Pick 31 | No 249 overall
TRADES
No. 26 to Atlanta for Nos. 31, 95 and 249
No. 31 to San Francisco for Nos. 34 and 111
No. 34 to Jacksonville for Nos. 35 and 187
Wrote NFL.com of Hill: “Hill has the size and physical demeanor to get a quality look from a team as a box safety, but his lack of coverage quickness and ball production won’t help his chances. Hill will have to open eyes on special teams and as a lights out, downhill tackler to become an NFL factor.”
