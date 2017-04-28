The Seahawks took a safety out of MIchigan with the 95th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Seahawks selected safety Delano Hill of Michigan Friday in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 95th overall pick.

Hill started all 13 games for Michigan at strong safety in 2016 but there is also a thought that he could be a free safety and can also play nickelback.

His size, though, fits the strong safety prototype — he is 6-0-3/4 inches and 216 pounds.

Hill had 26 career starts in his college career and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior.

DRAFT PICKS

Round 2 | Pick 2 | No. 35 overall

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overall

OL Ethan Pocic, LSU

Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overall

CB Shaquill Griffin, UCF

Round 3 | Pick 31 | No. 95 overall

S Delano Hill, Michigan

Round 3 | Pick 38 | No. 102 overall

Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall

Round 4 | Pick 4 | No. 111 overall

Round 6 | Pick 3 | No. 186 overall

Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall

Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall

Round 7 | Pick 31 | No 249 overall

TRADES

No. 26 to Atlanta for Nos. 31, 95 and 249

No. 31 to San Francisco for Nos. 34 and 111

No. 34 to Jacksonville for Nos. 35 and 187

Wrote NFL.com of Hill: “Hill has the size and physical demeanor to get a quality look from a team as a box safety, but his lack of coverage quickness and ball production won’t help his chances. Hill will have to open eyes on special teams and as a lights out, downhill tackler to become an NFL factor.”

