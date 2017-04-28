The Seahawks took a safety out of MIchigan with the 95th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks selected safety Delano Hill of Michigan Friday in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 95th overall pick.

Hill started all 13 games for Michigan at strong safety in 2016 but there is also a thought that he could be a free safety and can also play nickelback.

His size, though, fits the strong safety prototype — he is 6-0-3/4 inches and 216 pounds.

Hill had 26 career starts in his college career and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior.

Wrote NFL.com of Hill: “Hill has the size and physical demeanor to get a quality look from a team as a box safety, but his lack of coverage quickness and ball production won’t help his chances. Hill will have to open eyes on special teams and as a lights out, downhill tackler to become an NFL factor.”