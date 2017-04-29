The Seahawks selected running back Chris Carson of Oklahoma State with their final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Listed just under 6-foot and weighing 218 pounds, Cardson rushed for 559 yards in 2016, missing four games with a broken thumb.

Carson’s selection means the Seahawks end the draft taking six defensive players — four defensive backs and two linemen; and five offensive players — two linemen, two receivers and a running back.

Carson will add depth to a running back position that is already fairly loaded — Seattle has 10 tailbacks on its current roster.

Wrote NFL.com of Carson: “Carson is an immediate winner of the eyeball test, but that hasn’t always been true of his running style. His shift from finesse to a more power-based running style fits his size and physical attributes and gives him a better shot of playing on Sundays. Carson is suited to a downhill attack that allows him to be the hammer rather than the nail, but he’s unlikely to create for himself with elusiveness or speed. If Carson works out well, he could hear his name called on Day 3.”