The Seahawks drafted offensive lineman Ethan Pocic of LSU in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday.

Pocic listed at 6-6, 310, was a consensus All-American as a center and a three-year starter for the Tigers.

He played mostly center for LSU, starting 27 games there for the Tigers, but also started one game at right tackle for LSU last season and nine at right guard in 2014 and there has been some thought he could be a better right tackle in the NFL. Pocic was identified as a tackle when his selection was announced in Philadelphia by former Seahawk Jacob Green.

Pocic has drawn some comparisons to current Seattle center Justin Britt, who stands 6-6, 315.

The Seahawks needed some right tackle depth after letting Garry Gilliam leave via free agency last week.

Here is the scouting profile of Pocic from NFL.com: “Flexible, natural athlete with starting experience all along the LSU offensive line. Scouts say Pocic has the intelligence teams look for from a center and is highly regarded by LSU coaches and teammates in the locker room. Pocic is an excellent “work-up” blocker with the ability to thrive in a running game that operates in space, but his lack of power will produce some extremely challenging matchups for him at times.”