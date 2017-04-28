The Seahawks drafted offensive lineman Ethan Pocic of LSU in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday.

Pocic listed at 6-6, 310, was a consensus All-American as a center and a three-year starter for the Tigers.

He played mostly center for LSU, starting 27 games there for the Tigers, but also started one game at right tackle for LSU last season and nine at right guard in 2014 and there has been some thought he could be a better right tackle in the NFL. Pocic was identified as a tackle when his selection was announced in Philadelphia by former Seahawk Jacob Green.

Pocic has drawn some comparisons to current Seattle center Justin Britt, who stands 6-6, 315. Pocic, in fact, said in a telephone interview with Seattle media following his selection that he often compared himself to Britt.

Pocic said he considers himself “an offensive lineman” able to play all five spots and that the Seahawks did not specify a position he would play.

But right tackle might make some sense as a spot for Pocic to get a look as the Seahawks need some depth there after letting Garry Gilliam leave via free agency last week.

Here is the scouting profile of Pocic from NFL.com: “Flexible, natural athlete with starting experience all along the LSU offensive line. Scouts say Pocic has the intelligence teams look for from a center and is highly regarded by LSU coaches and teammates in the locker room. Pocic is an excellent “work-up” blocker with the ability to thrive in a running game that operates in space, but his lack of power will produce some extremely challenging matchups for him at times.”

And here is the analysis from Pro Football Focus: “Pocic does a lot of things well and his ability to make difficult reach blocks make him a fit in any scheme. He’s sound in pass protection and even dabbled at offensive tackle to add some versatility, though he’ll get a shot to stick at center where he looks like one of the best the draft has to offer.”