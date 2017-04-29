The Seahawks selected offensive lineman Justin Senior of Mississippi State in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

The Seahawks used their ninth pick of the 2017 NFL Draft to take their second offensive lineman — tackle Justin Senior of Mississippi State.

Senior started the last three seasons at right tackle for Mississippi State but he said in a conference call with Seattle media shortly after his selection that the Seahawks told him they will start him out at left tackle. Seattle earlier selected Ethan Pocic of LSU in the second round, a player who projects as a guard and/or a tackle.

Senior, who grew up in Montreal, is almost 6-5 and 331 pounds and is considered one of the top prospects for the CFL, as well.

Senior was a second-team All-SEC pick as a senior at MSU.

Senior said he grew up as a Seahawks fan saying the team has a large following in Canada and that being picked by Seattle “was like ‘wow. Couldn’t really picture it up any better than this.”’

Senior said he had an extensive talk with Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable at the NFL Combine and had thought the Seahawks might draft him.

He was rated as a sixth- or seventh-round pick by NFL.com, which wrote of him: “Senior has long arms and strong hands, but his lack of bend and inconsistent footwork could cripple his NFL cause if he doesn’t improve them. Senior is a right tackle only who has three years of experience against talented, SEC defensive ends but he struggled badly at times in the Senior Bowl. His size could get him drafted, but he has some work to do before ever hitting an NFL field.”