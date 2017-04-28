The Seahawks picked Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell with their first pick in the 2017 draft, at No. 35 overall.

The Seahawks finally made a pick in the 2017 draft Friday afternoon and went defense, taking lineman Malik McDowell of Michigan State.

While the 6-6-1/4, 295-pounder played mostly nose tackle in college, he is regarded as being able to play both inside and outside, potentially in a manner similar to that of Michael Bennett.

McDowell had a pre-draft visit to the Seahawks a few weeks ago, a visit that may have helped assuage what have been considered as some concerns about his consistency on the field, one reason it was thought he fell to the second round despite a lot of thought he had first-round ability.

The pick came after the Seahawks traded down with Jacksonville, moving down one spot to to acquire an extra pick in the sixth round, number 187.

That means the Seahawks will have 11 picks in the draft — six on Friday in the second and third rounds and five on Saturday in rounds four through seven.

And it means the Seahawks moved down nine spots to acquire four additional picks in the draft after entering the draft with just seven picks, which would have been the team’s fewest since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over in 2010.

The Seahawks were thought interested in adding some young depth to the defensive line, where three of its projected starters for 2017 are 30 or over — Bennett, Cliff Avril and tackle Athyba Rubin. Both Avril and Rubin have contracts that run through 2018 but also have high salary cap numbers in 2018 that could force the team to make decisions on their future following the 2017 season.

Seattle had also added little to the interior of its defensive line in the off-season, further heightening the need to add through the draft.

McDowell had also been called by some as among the best interior pass rushers available, another area of particular need for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks got just 2.5 sacks from players listed as defensive tackles in 2016 — Jarran Reed with 1.5 and Rubin with one — and Seattle has been searching the last few years to replicate the interior rush it got in 2013 when the team won the Super Bowl.

McDowell was in Detroit with his family when the call came and said “I’m just really excited to be here. I don’t really know what else to say.”

Here’s the NFL.com scouting report on McDowell: “Has similar physical traits and abilities of Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, but may not share their football character. McDowell lacked production along the interior and could benefit from a move to a defensive end spot in a 4-3 or 3-4 front. McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching.”