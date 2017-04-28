The Seahawks selected defensive tackle Nazair Jones out of North Carolina in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks selected defensive tackle Nazair Jones of North Carolina with their third pick of the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, number 102 overall.

DRAFT PICKS

Round 2 | Pick 2 | No. 35 overall

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overall

OL Ethan Pocic, LSU

Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overall

CB Shaquill Griffin, UCF

Round 3 | Pick 31 | No. 95 overall

S Delano Hill, Michigan

Round 3 | Pick 38 | No. 102 overall

DT Nazair Jones, North Carolina

Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall

WR Amara Darboh, Michigan

Round 4 | Pick 4 | No. 111 overall

Round 6 | Pick 3 | No. 186 overall

Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall

Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall

Round 7 | Pick 31 | No 249 overall

TRADES

No. 26 to Atlanta for Nos. 31, 95 and 249

No. 31 to San Francisco for Nos. 34 and 111

No. 34 to Jacksonville for Nos. 35 and 187

It was the fourth of Seattle’s five picks on the day that was spent on defense.

The 6-5, 304-pound Jones started every game for UNC at nose tackle in 2016 but also played the three-technique tackle spot during his time with the Tar Heels.

He left UNC with one year of eligibility remaining.

NFL.com wrote of Jones: “Phone booth defender who has good length and the power to fight for control at the point of attack. Jones’ strength is his ability to play the run and he could be a physical fit for 3-4 teams looking to add a run defender to their linemen corps. His inability to get the quarterback will cap his draft slotting but he does have pro potential.”

And wrote Pro Football Weekly: “A fourth-year junior who is entering the draft. Might have been better off staying in school. There is no question he has natural talent, but you don’t always see it. Should be more productive than he is. Can play the run, occupies blocks and can get some penetration. Disappointing as a pass rusher. Has only five career sacks and has played a lot of football the past three seasons. What I’ve seen so far projects to a first and second down five-technique. Has upside if he puts it all together. Will probably get drafted higher than his production dictates.”

 

Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times.