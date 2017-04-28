The Seahawks selected cornerback Shaquill Griffin of Central Florida in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks drafted cornerback Shaquill Griffin of Central Florida in the third round, with the 90th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-1/8 inches tall and 194 pounds, he played both cornerback and free safety for Central Florida, though he was solely a cornerback last season when he started all 13 games there.

Griffin is the team’s third pick of the draft but first in the secondary, and he becomes the earliest-drafted cornerback by Seattle during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — Walter Thurmond in the fourth round in 2010 had been the earliest the Seahawks had previously drafted a cornerback since 2010.

Griffin’s twin brother, Shaquem, also played linebacker at Central Florida despite having had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old as the result of amniotic band syndrome. Shaquem will be a senior at Central Florida in 2017.

Griffin’s size and arm length — 32-3/8 inches — were thought to fit the Seattle prototype for cornerbacks and he also impressed with his ball skills in college (28 pass breakups the last two years) as well as in drills at the Combine.

Griffin was generally considered a third- or fourth-round pick, with NFL.com writing: “Griffin plays the game with an aggressive tilt both in coverage and in his run support. Griffin has good ball skills with a closing burst to challenge throws, but his anticipation is just average and he may not be able to play off of receivers and still be as effective with his ball production. Because he lacks long speed but is an effective tackler, he could be targeted by a defense favoring Cover-2 coverage. ”