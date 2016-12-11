If six turnovers on offense stood as maybe the biggest reason the Seahawks lost to Green Bay 38-10 Sunday, not far behind was the fact that Seattle got just one sack.

And that didn’t come until the final play of the third quarter, by which point the Packers had the game well in hand. That sack was the first for Seattle in 10 quarters and the Seahawks have just one in the last three games after making 31 in the first 10 games.

“He (Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers) was back there patting the ball and that’s definitely on the D-line,’’ said defensive end Cliff Avril, who had two of Seattle’s only three quarterback hits on Rodgers. “We’ve got to get better pressure. We have to get after them a little bit more. These are all things we have to correct. The last few weeks we haven’t been rushing that well, honestly. So we’ve got to figure it out.’’

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks thought they could at least make life difficult for Rodgers with a four-man rush, and Seattle rarely brought pressure. But even when Seattle got close to Rodgers, he was able to move and buy more time.

“We were hoping to keep him from floating and we thought we could crush down the pocket a little bit on them and he just found enough space,’’ Carroll said. “He wasn’t running, he was just moving and he did a great job.’’

One example was Green Bay’s first touchdown when Rodgers bought time to allow Davante Adams to break behind Jeremy Lane and corral a 66-yard touchdown pass.

“I wouldn’t blame it on the pass rush,’’ Lane said. “He’s a great quarterback. He makes stuff happen and creates a lot of time to throw the ball to receivers.”

Seattle defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he also thought the refs favored the Packers.

“They get away with holding all the time,’’ Bennett said. “If you watch the game there were a whole bunch of plays where guys are trying to get off and they had the top of their shoulders. You look at people’s jerseys, they were torn off. There were definitely some missed calls out there.’’

But Avril said he the Seahawks also have to get back to the pass rush they had earlier in the season.

“I can only look myself in the mirror and see what I need to go to get to the quarterback,’’ Avril said. “Everybody does that, we’ll be all right.”