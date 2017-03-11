Seattle's signing of free agent offensive lineman Luke Joeckel became official Saturday afternoon. It is the team's first signing of the free agent period.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon there was as yet no word on Seattle’s visit with free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang.

But another piece of earlier reported business did become official Saturday — Seattle’s signing of free agent offensive lineman Luke Joeckel.

While an agreement with Joeckel on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million was revealed on Thursday, the move did not become official until Saturday, when it was listed on the NFL’s official transactions report and then announced by the team.

That was the only move involving the Seahawks listed.

Exact details of Joeckel’s contract also had yet to be revealed. As it is, the $8 million reported contract would be the most Seattle has paid to any offensive lineman since re-signing center Max Unger to a four-year extension worth roughly $25 million in 2012. But it is anticipated that much of Joeckel’s money is tied up in performance and ability-to-play incentives considering he is coming off major knee surgery (ACL, MCL) last October.

The 25-year-old Joeckel was the second overall pick of the NFL Draft in 2013 out of Texas A&M. Texas A&M had three players that year taken in the top 100 in the draft and all three have now been Seahawks — RB Christine Michael, taken that year by Seattle at No 62 overall, and DE Damontre Moore, taken No. 81 by the Giants and then spending some time with Seattle last year before signing on Friday as a free agent with Dallas.

Joeckel played both tackle and guard in four years with the Jaguars, initially viewed as a franchise-type left tackle but moved to guard last season after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to become a free agent this year.

It’s unclear if the Seahawks see him specifically as a guard or tackle or if they are bringing him in to add experience and competition, something GM John Schneider said at the NFL Combine last week was a goal of the team this off-season.

Adding Lang, a Pro Bowler as a guard last season and an eight-year veteran with the Green Bay Packers, would add even more experience and a player who would be viewed as a certain starter.

Lang was reported to be visiting the Seahawks Saturday, and proof that the team’s management was busy came in the fact that Seattle had a much-smaller contingent of coaches and execs at the University of Washington’s Annual Pro Day Saturday morning. Coach Pete Carroll and Schneider often attend as do coordinators. But none were at the Pro Day.

But otherwise, there was little news leaking on the Lang front. The 29-year-old was expected to be put through a physical by the Seahawks after having hip surgery in January and also suffering a foot injury last season that he re-aggravated in the Packers’ playoff loss to Atlanta.

It was also revealed Saturday afternoon that running back Latavius Murray will visit Jacksonville on Monday and the Seahawks on Tuesday. The Seahawks were also reported to be getting a visit Friday/Saturday from Green Bay free agent running back Eddie Lacy.

Also, safety J.J. Wilcox of Dallas, who had been expected to visit Seattle, instead signed with Tampa Bay on Saturday following his visit there.