The Seahawks on Tuesday officially signed third-round pick Amara Darboh, a receiver out of Michigan.

Signings of draft picks are hardly news anymore due to the fact that all rookie contracts are slotted via the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, with all draft picks receiving a standard four-year deal.

But it’s at least worth noting that the team does now have seven of its 11 draftees under contract, all but the top four — defensive tackle Malik McDowell, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Delano Hill.

Darboh will receive a contract worth a total of $3.1 million which includes a signing bonus of $796,284 with a salary in 2017 of $641,572 (all via OvertheCap.com).

The other Seattle draftees under contract are third-round defensive tackle Nazair Jones, fourth-round safety Tedric Thompson, sixth-round offensive tackle Justin Senior, sixth-round safety Mike Tyson and seventh-round receiver David Moore and running back Chris Carson.