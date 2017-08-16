The Seahawks on Wednesday signed veteran free agent cornerback Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract.

So can Tramaine Brock succeed where Cary Williams and Antoine Winfield failed?

The Seahawks are about to find out, signing the former 49er cornerback on Wednesday to a one-year contract. The team waived safety Jordan Simone as injured in part to make room for Brock — Simone suffered an ACL injury on Sunday.

Brock, who started 31 games at cornerback for the 49ers the last two seasons, was released by the team in April when he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident involving the woman who is the mother of his two children. However, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office decided last week not to pursue charges when the woman did not agree to testify with her lawyer telling Pro Football Talk that “My client’s choice not to testify was voluntary and not dependent upon past or future actions by any part. She has indicated to me that this was a verbal altercation. She and Mr. Brock look forward to co-parenting their two young children.”

Brock later released a statement saying: “I would like to formally apologize to my family and children for the verbal altercation that brought about this situation. These past 5 months have been a time to reevaluate and grow as a person. I had hoped to keep family matters private, but at this time I have to get the facts out. I have never put my hands on the mother of my children, as what has been publicly reported. The information in the police report is untrue. I stayed in an unhealthy relationship for the sake of my children, which was not in my best interest. As the case I was involved in has been dismissed, I am eager to move forward and focus on sharing custody of my two children and ensuring a stable environment for them. Lastly, I look forward to continuing my football career in the near future.”

It remains unclear if the NFL might levy a suspension on Brock.

Brock, who turns 29 Sunday, began pursuing a new team once charges were not filed and made the Seahawks his first visit. It turned out to be his last with the team and player agreeing to the deal following a day of talks.

Coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday confirmed the team was talking to Brock saying: “We’re trying to figure it out. Want to see him. We have played against him for a long time. Wanted to get to know him, understand what is going on. So this is what we have always done — there’s an opportunity to potentially help our club. We are just checking it out and making sure we understand what is going on.’’

Now to see where he fits in.

The Seahawks have Richard Sherman at left cornerback but the rest of the position has been in some flux throughout the preseason. Jeremy Lane is the presumptive starter at right cornerback but did not play last week due to a groin injury — he is expected to play Friday against the Vikings.

Rookie Shaquill Griffin started against the Chargers but it appeared Lane had moved back into the starting lineup with the base defense on Tuesday with Griffin coming in for the nickel.

The backup cornerbacks have been DeAndre Elliott in the nickel and Neiko Thorpe and Pierre Desire on the outside, primarily. DeShawn Shead, the starter at right corner last season, remains out while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the divisional playoff loss against Atlanta.

Brock, listed at 5-10, 197 pounds has played in 80 games for the 49ers since 2010 and was the regular starter at left cornerback the last two years. His size suggests he could be viewed as more of a nickelback by the Seahawks with the team typically preferring taller corners on the outside.

The Seahawks have had a dicey history of late in attempting to quickly assimilate veteran cornerbacks due in part to the team’s “step kick” technique which has been deemed by some as tricky to pick up for players who don’t begin to learn it early in their career — it was thought to be a contributing factor to the failure of Williams in 2015 when he was released before the end of November after signing a three-year deal worth $18 million. Winfield, signed in 2013 following a long career with the Vikings, failed to even make the opening day roster.

Brock becomes the second member of the 49ers’ starting 2016 defense to sign with the Seahawks with Seattle adding linebacker Michael Wilhoite last spring.

SEAHAWKS ADD LINEBACKER

The Seahawks on Wednesday also announced they have signed linebacker Rodney Butler, an undrafted rookie free agent from New Mexico State, waiving receiver Jamel Johnson to make room on the 90-man roster.

Butler took part in the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp last May.

Butler had 165 tackles last season at New Mexico State, leading all of college football.