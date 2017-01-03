The Seahawks on Tuesday signed Tyler Ott as the long snapper to replace the injured Nolan Frese.

Tyler Ott was at the Yard House in Boston Sunday afternoon, there to take in another NFL Sunday, when on one of the six TVs he estimated he was watching he noticed a snap go out of the end zone.

“Any special teams play that comes on a TV, I automatically lock in on it,” Ott said.

A long snapper who has been on the rosters of four different NFL teams since 2014, Ott quickly figured out that the wayward snap was in the Seattle-San Francisco game, and was due in part to Seahawks snapper Nolan Frese suffering a high ankle sprain on the first punt of the game.

Ott knew the Seattle situation well — he had a workout with the Seahawks in September, at which time he said the team told him that if anything happened with Frese he was next on the list.

A few hours later — he estimated it was 9:30 p.m. Boston time — Ott got a call. It was from the Seahawks, telling him there was a ticket waiting for him for a 7 a.m. flight to Seattle Monday.

Tuesday, Ott became the newest member of the Seahawks, signed for the rest of the year to replace Frese, whose ankle made him unable to play for a few weeks.

“Happy New Year,’’ Ott said with a smile. “It’s been a heck of a year for me.’’

In fact, he was married last summer. Then in November, he saw his first sustained NFL action, snapping for three games as an injury fill-in for the Cincinnati Bengals (he also had a one-game stint with the Giants in 2015.)

Now, as he says, “I came back here for a Super Bowl run.’’

Ott’s signing continues what has been a mercurial year for the Seahawks’ snapping position.

The team unexpectedly cut six-year veteran Clint Gresham in March, in part to save a little over $200,000 against the salary cap but also “competing and giving guys chances,” in the words of Pete Carroll.

Frese won the job in a training camp competition with Drew Ferris, but it hasn’t always gone smoothly. A couple of off-target snaps helped lead a few missed field goals and point after touchdowns along the way.

Carroll, though, never wavered in his public support of Frese, and on Sunday praised his willingness to continue to play despite the high ankle sprain.

But now the duties fall to Ott, a 6-3, 252-pounder who earned an economics degree at Harvard in 2014.

“Tyler has played in games this year and he’s done well,’’ Carroll said. “His numbers are right in terms of his tempo getting the ball back. He’s a good-sized kid, looks good. We are going for like we are not going to even think twice about it.’’

Ott said when he got the call to come to Seattle this week he was told he’d first have a workout.

“But I didn’t think I would be the only one coming in today for the workout and being the only option,’’ he said with a smile. “But it made for an easy workout. Go snap a couple balls and make sure I don’t mess up too bad and it’s kind of a sure deal.’’

This time, it was.

In September, when Ott worked out for the Seahawks, he said he was asked to stick around for an extra day to meet with team doctors and have a physical. That led to one Tweet that he was signing with the team. Ott, who has also had practice squad stints with the Patriots and Rams since graduating from Harvard in 2014, took to Twitter to correct the report.

But Tuesday, he officially became a Seahawk.

“I’ve had a lot of great experiences and I feel like it’s finally starting to pay off,’’ Ott said. “My name has been at the top of the list of a lot of teams so I’m just really happy to know that the hard work is starting to pay off, my three years trying to play and bounce around. Hopefully I can make a little run here and maybe stick around a little while.’’