The Seahawks made a handful of transactions Tuesday involving their 53-man roster, including putting defensive end Damontre Moore — who was arrested on Saturday for suspicion of DWI and driving with a suspended license — on Injured Reserve.

Moore had missed Seattle’s last two games with a foot injury and being placed on IR means his season is over. His Seahawks career could be, as well, as his contract will run out at the end of the season and his legal issues could impact whether the team will re-sign him.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Moore’s foot “is not recovered. The other stuff (his arrest) we don’t know enough details about. The physical thing took over here so he’ll go on (IR) today.”

Seattle also waived running back Kelvin Taylor, who was signed last week but was inactive for Seattle’s game against the Rams.

To fill those two spots on the 53-man roster Seattle signed a pair of running backs — Terrance Magee, who was signed off of Cleveland’s practice squad, and J.D. McKissic, who was claimed off of waivers from Atlanta.

Magee was with the Seahawks earlier this season and got 12 yards on three carries in a win over the 49ers on Sept. 25, signed at the time to provide depth following an injury to Thomas Rawls.

McKissic was waived by Atlanta Monday when the Falcons signed former Seahawk B.J. Daniels.

McKissic spent the entire season on the Falcons’ practice squad and was then signed to active roster before Atlanta’s game last week against the 49ers. McKissic, though, was inactive and did not play.

McKissic played receiver at Arkansas State — where he ranked first in Sun Belt history with 289 receptions — and with the Falcons. But Seattle is listing him as a running back and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell confirmed that the team plans to try him at running back.

The moves leave the Seahawks with six running backs on their roster. But one, C.J. Prosise, remains out indefinitely after suffering a broken shoulder blade on Nov. 20 against the Eagles.