The Seahawks signed quarterback Trevone Boykin, receiver David Moore and two others who were not with the team during training camp on Monday to fill out their 10-man practice squad.

The two others to sign were linebacker Austin Calitro, an undrafted rookie out of Villanova, and offensive tackle Jarron Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. Calitro initially signed with the New York Jets following the draft, then signed with San Francisco during training camp after the 49ers lost former Seahawk Malcolm Smith to a season-ending injury. He was waived by the 49ers on Saturday.

Jones was a defensive tackle at Notre Dame but converted to offensive tackle when signed by the Giants last spring. He was also waived Saturday.

Boykin and Moore were each part of Seattle’s cuts over the weekend as were the other six whose signings had been announced on Sunday — tight end Tyrone Swoopes, center Joey Hunt, defensive tackle Garrison Smith, running back Mike Davis, receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Mike Tyson.

Boykin, who was the backup to Russell Wilson as a rookie last season, lost out on that job this year to Austin Davis. But he went unclaimed off waivers and now stays in the organization making him easily accessible should Seattle have need for a third quarterback this season.

The signings of Moore and Tyson to the practice squad means Seattle has retained all 11 of its 2017 draft picks in some form or another — seven are on the 53-man roster while Malik McDowell is on the Non-Football Injury list and offensive lineman Justin Senior on Injured Reserve.

Teams can have 10 players on the practice squad. Players on the practice squad make a minimum of $7,200 per week (they can make more and many often do as an enticement by the team for them to turn down offers to join 53-man rosters or other teams). That means practice squad players can make a minimum of $122,400 if they stay on the squad all season.

Practice squad players can sign with another team but only to go to that team’s 53-man roster. While teams can pay practice squad players whatever they want, as long as it is at least the minimum, practice squad salaries count against a team’s salary cap.