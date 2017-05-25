The Seahawks on Thursday signed defensive lineman to his rookie contract. He is the eighth of the team's 11 picks now under contract.
In time for the beginning of OTAs next week, the Seahawks are continuing to take care of some contractual business, on Thursday signing the team’s first pick in the 2017 draft — defensive lineman Malik McDowell — to the standard four-year rookie contract.
McDowell announced the signing himself via Twitter saying “It’s official. Just signed my contract. I’m officially a Seattle Seahawk. Go 12’s.” The team also announced the signing.
As the 35th overall pick in the draft, McDowell will get a contract worth a total of $6.9 million with a $3.198 signing bonus and salaries the next four years of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $1.9 million and $2.2 million.
McDowell is the eighth of Seattle’s draft picks to sign a contract. The only ones who have not are the three picks who followed McDowell — second-round offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and third-rounders cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Delano Hill.
The Seahawks will begin Organized Team Activities on Tuesday and the team might have all of its picks under contract by then. Draft picks can still participate if not signed by signing injury waivers.
