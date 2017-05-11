The Seahawks have signed free agent tight end Bryce Williams,

While the Seahawks wait to officially announce the undrafted free agents who will join the team in time for the rookie mini-camp this weekend, Seattle has made another addition to its roster, signing tight end Bryce Williams.

The signing was originally announced by his agency and has since been confirmed.

Williams played at East Carolina and was in training camp as a rookie last season with the Patriots and then on the practice squad of the Rams.

Williams was released by the Rams following the draft.

Williams measured 6-6, 257 at the NFL Combine in 2016.

Intriguingly, he also played some fullback at East Carolina so it’s possible the Seahawks could also look at him at that spot.

This story from last fall has some good details on Williams’ disappointment in not getting drafted and ending up in camp with the Patriots.

The signing of Williams again gives the Seahawks five tight ends on their roster — Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett and Marcus Lucas being the others. Seattle earlier this week waived Chris Briggs.

The signing of Williams gives Seattle 83 players on its current roster. Teams can have a maximum of 90 in the off-season.