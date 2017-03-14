The Seahawks have signed free agent running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

Lacy was one of four running backs in which Seattle expressed interested, visiting over the weekend. Adrian Peterson also visited Sunday and Monday while Jamaal Charles is still expected to visit later this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Latavius Murray also had been expected to visit but is headed to Minnesota today to visit a Vikings team that could be interested in filling in an immediate need with Peterson likely gone.

Lacy will add depth to a backfield that also includes Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise, who each dealt with injuries last season, limited to a combined 15 games.

Lacy also becomes the first of the big-name running backs to sign a free agent contract. There had been a thought that Seattle would wait until all of its visits to sign a running back and might wait until the free agent market at he position had set itself some.

Instead, the Seahawks took the plunge this morning with Lacy, apparently satisfied with what they saw in his visit.

Two questions surrounded Lacy — the status of a surgically repaired ankle and his weight.

Lacy played just five games in 2016 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery to insert two screws, two wires and a plate into the ankle. The Seahawks will obviously want to check out Lacy’s health before signing any deal.

Lacy, who will turn 27 on June 2, was the 61st overall pick of the 2013 draft, taken a spot before Seattle selected Christine Michael. He rushed for 1,178 and 1,139 his first two seasons in the NFL before weight and injury issues slowed him the last two seasons. He was on his way to a bounce back year in 2016 with 360 yards on 71 carries, an average of 5.1 per attempt, before being sidelined.

Lacy has also had battled questions about his weight throughout his career. Listed at 234 pounds, he has at times been thought playing 20-25 pounds above that — now Seattle teammate Michael Bennett famously called him “slightly overweight” prior to a game in 2015.