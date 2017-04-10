The Seahawks on Monday signed former LSU track star Cyril Grayson as a receiver.

That Cyril Grayson hasn’t played football since 2011 might make him a longshot to become a member of the Seahawks’ roster in 2017.

But it also makes him a candidate to be maybe the most intriguing story of training camp after he signed with Seattle as a receiver on Monday.

As noted in the Seahawks’ announcement of his signing, Grayson was a track star at LSU who hasn’t played football since high school. But the 5-9, 178-pounder took part in LSU’s Pro Day last week and a 4.33 40 time helped convince the Seahawks to sign him. Grayson then took a trip to Seattle Thursday.

Grayson, 23, won four NCAA track titles while at LSU, all on relays, with the school calling him “one of the most decorated relay runners in the history of the LSU Track & Field program.” Grayson specialized in the 200, 400 and 800 and was a three-time qualifier for the 400 meters at the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds running personal bests of 46.51 indoors and 45.91 outdoors in the 400 meters at LSU.

A NOLA.com story last week detailed Grayson’s decision to try football again, quoting him saying: “It’s always been a dream of mine. People take different routes to get different places. I came here and ran track. Nobody here today has the resume that I have. Nobody else is a seven-time All-American, five-time All-SEC, and four-time national champion. It speaks for itself. I’m a hard worker and the ultimate goal has always been to get to the NFL and pursue that dream. I miss it every day. It was hard to go to Tiger Stadium and watch the games. I go to sleep every night and dream about it and wake up and not actually live it. I always wanted to do it and I miss it every day.”

The story noted that Grayson played safety, QB and receiver at Archbishop Rummel High in Metairie where he set a school single-season record with 731 yards receiving on 28 catches, 26.1 per reception.

Grayson becomes the 10th receiver on the Seahawks’ roster. The others are Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, Paul Richardson, Kasen Williams, Kenny Lawler and Tanner McEvoy as well as two other players signed in the off-season as free agents, Jamel Johnson and Rodney Smith.