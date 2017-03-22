The Seahawks on Wednesday signed kicker John Lunsford to compete with Blair Walsh to replace the departed Stephen Hauschka.

Even after the Seahawks signed kicker Blair Walsh as a possible replacement for Stephen Hauschka, team execs said they expected to sign another kicker for competition.

The Seahawks did just that on Wednesday, signing kicker John Lunsford, who had been waived by Tampa Bay earlier this week.

“We’ll be looking at somebody else to come in and compete, as well, too,” Seahawks general manager said a few weeks ago at the NFL combine following the signing of Walsh.

Lunsford, who attended Liberty, was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and played in three preseason games for the 49ers, then was signed by Tampa Bay before being released when the Bucs signed Nick Folk.

Lunsford finished his college career as the all-time FCS leader in kicks made of 50 yards or longer — 12 — but was known as a kicker with an exceptionally strong leg but with some accuracy issues at times.

The Seahawks signed Walsh as a pre-emptive strike to knowing they were likely to lose Hauschka, who signed a four-year, $12.4 million deal with Buffalo.

Walsh signed a one-year deal for $1.1 million with the Seahawks obviously looking to save a little money on the kicking spot. Lunsford is likely also on a one-year deal and likely for less than Walsh.

— It was also reported today that the Seahawks got a visit from linebacker Terence Garvin as the team continues to look for linebacking depth. Garvin has played in 59 games for the Steelers and Washington since 2013 but with just one start.

— And it was also reported that the Seahawks could have interest in receiver Rod Streater, who caught 18 passes for the 49ers last season but is known for his speed and ability to stretch the field. He caught 60 passes for 888 yards with Oakland in 2013 but suffered a fractured foot in 2014 and has played in just 20 games with 27 receptions since then.