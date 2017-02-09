The Seahawks on Thursday signed free agent kicker Blair Walsh as a possible replacement for longtime Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka, who will officially become an unrestricted free agent next month.

The Seahawks on Thursday signed veteran place kicker Blair Walsh, a move that could mean the end of the road for Steven Hauschka, who has been the team’s kicker since 2011 but is now an unrestricted free agent.

Walsh, 27, kicked for the Vikings from 2012 until last November when he was released in the wake of a few critical misses. One of those was a 27-yarder with 22 seconds remaining in a wild card playoff game last January against Seattle that could have given the Vikings a win. Instead, Walsh was wide left and Seattle survived, 10-9.

Walsh was released by the Vikings after missing an extra point and having a 46-yard field goal blocked in an overtime loss to Detroit and then missing another PAT against Washington. Walsh was 15-19 on PATs last year and 12-16 on field goals.

Prior to the 2016 season, however, Walsh had been regarded as one of the better kickers in the NFL, named a first team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2012 when he made 10-10 kicks from 50 yards or longer, an NFL single-season record.

Hauschka set numerous team records for the Seahawks after winning the team prior to the 2011 season including most field goals in a career with 175.

But Hauschka had some uncommon struggles in 2016 missing more PATs than any other kicker — six — going 29-35, including one that could have put Seattle ahead in a late-season loss to Arizona. Hauschka also missed a 28-yard kick late in overtime at Arizona, a game that ended in a 6-6 tie.

Hauschka this season completed a three-year contract worth $8.5 million — making him the 11th-highest paid kicker in the NFL this year — that he signed in the wake of the Super Bowl-winning year of 2013.

His salary was the highest of the 14 Seattle players who will officially become unrestricted free agents on March 9.

It had been thought that Hauschka’s salary and uncommon struggles in 2016 might compel Seattle to look for another kicker.

In his end-of-season press conference, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated the team could pursue other kicking options.

“Unfortunately he had gotten a little stink with kicking the extra points,’’ Carroll said when asked to evaluate Hauschka’s 2016 season. “I was really excited that he finished the season on a good note and he hit everything that he had a chance to hit, because he knew he was up against it, he knew he needed to show that. I wish it would have happened a few weeks earlier, just so he could have had more weeks to bank on that.’’

Walsh, who played at Georgia, made $1.15 million last season as part of a four-year, $13 million contract he signed in the summer of 2015.

It’s not known yet the details of Walsh’s deal with the Seahawks but it likely is for substantially less than Hauschka made last season. Seattle could also look to sign an undrafted rookie free agent or other inexpensive option as competition in training camp.

Hauschka, who will turn 32 on June 29, played in 17 games for Baltimore in 2008-09 and then four with Denver in 2010 before finally solidifying an NFL job with the Seahawks, succeeding Olindo Mare, who departed via free agency following the 2010 season.

Hauschka earned the nickname “Hausch Money” for his clutch kicking during his time with Seattle, notably in 2013 when he had two game-winning field goals in overtime en route to making 22 straight — second all-time in Seattle history behind only Mare’s 30 in a row in 2009-10.

He also tied a team record with a 58-yard field goal at Carolina in 2014 and ended last season having kicked at least one field goal in 19 straight games, another team record. Hauschka has made 191-219 field goals in his career, a percentage of 87.2 that is third-best in NFL history.

His overall numbers in 2016 were mostly on par with his career stats as he made 33 — which tied a career high — in 37 attempts. He also became Seattle’s all-time postseason scoring leader when he hit two field goals in wild card playoff win over Detroit. However, Hauschka also had a missed PAT against the Lions capping a season when he had uncommon struggles in what was the second season the point after touchdown kick was snapped from the 15-yard line (making it essentially a 33-yard kick).

Hauschka offered few excuses for the misses, saying simply after the Dec. 24 loss to Arizona when he had a 27-yard field goal attempt blocked and a missed PAT that each proved critical in a 34-31 loss that “I’ve just got to do better.”