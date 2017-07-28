On the eve of training camp, the Seahawks on Friday signed free agent end/linebacker Marcus Smith.

The Seahawks have signed former 2014 Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick Marcus Smith who played both defensive end and linebacker in his three previous NFL seasons.

Smith was waived by the Eagles earlier this week and cleared waivers and was signed by Seattle as a free agent, according to multiple reports as well as Smith’s own Twitter account. A league source confirmed that the Seahawks are expected to sign Smith by Saturday.

Seattle will have to waive a player to make room for Smith on the 90-man roster but that move had not been Friday morning.

Seahawks’ players officially report to camp Saturday with the first practice Sunday at 10 a.m.

Smith, who was the 26th overall pick in 2014 out of Louisville, never started a game for the Eagles and had just four sacks in 37 games before being waived. He played both outside linebacker and defensive end for the Eagles and could get a look at both spots by the Seahawks. However, it’s known that the Seahawks were intrigued by Smith as a pass rusher coming out of college so he’s likely to get his first shot there, likely at the LEO position.