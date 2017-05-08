The Seahawks on Monday added to their roster by signing veteran free agent linebacker David Bass.

The Seahawks on Monday added to their depth at defensive end by agreeing to terms with veteran free agent David Bass, according to a Tweet from Bass and later confirmed by a league source.

Bass, a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2013 out of NCAA Division II Missouri Western State, has played in 49 games the last four seasons with the Bears and Titans with nine starts.

Listed at 6-4, 256 pounds, Bass projects as a defensive end for the Seahawks.

He played defensive end for the Bears in a 4-3 defense in 2013 and 2014 but was an outside linebacker in the Titans’ 3-4 defense last season but will likely be used as a rush end by the Seahawks.

