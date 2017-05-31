The Seahawks on Wednesday signed former Skyline High standout Jordan Simone and cornerback Marcus Cromartie while waiving running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil.

The Seahawks on Wednesday did some shuffling of the roster following their first OTA (Organized Team Activity) signing strong safety Jordan Simone and free safety Marcus Cromartie while waiving running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil.

The signing marks yet another step in the comeback of Simone, a former Skyline High standout, from an ACL injury near the end of his final season at Arizona State in 2015. Simone sat out last year, working as a medical salesman and rehabbing, and after being deemed healthy, took part as a tryout player in the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp earlier this month.

Simone, who began his college career at Washington State before transferring to ASU, is listed at 5-11, 191 pounds.

Simone becomes the third former Skyline High star on Seattle’s current 90-man roster, joining quarterback Jake Heaps and receiver Kasen Williams (all were part of the 2008 and 2009 teams that won state titles).

“It just ultimately came down to the fact that I still feel like I can play,” Simone said in an interview with sports360az.com earlier this month of why he was taking up football again after a year away. “I feel like I can play in the league, and I always have. … I would love to play football for the rest of my life.”

Shortly after his signing Wednesday, Simone Tweeted: “Dream come true! Time to go to work.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Cromartie spent the last three seasons with the 49ers, playing in 21 games overall, including 10 in 2016, getting one start in 2015. He also has been with the Chargers, Buffalo and Cleveland and has 21 career tackles. Cromartie played at Wisconsin and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Intriguingly, while Cromartie played cornerback with the 49ers the Seahawks are listing him as a free safety.

Pope was a standout of the Seahawks’ 2016 presason, leading the team in rushing with 162 yards on 24 carries before being waived and claimed by the Jets. After being waived by the Jets, he was re-signed by Seattle and played in three games, gaining 43 yards on 11 carries, before suffering an ankle injury and finishing the season on Injured Reserve.

Despite the waiving of Pope Seattle remains deep at tailback with eight on the roster, as well as two fullbacks.

Noil, a prep phenom out of New Orleans who had an up-and-down college career at Texas A&M, was signed by the Seahawks after taking part in the rookie mini-camp as a tryout player.

Seattle now has four free safeties on its roster and three strong safeties — Kam Chancellor, Delano Hill and Simone.