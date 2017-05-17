The Seahawks have signed sixth-round pick Mike Tyson, the fifth of 11 draftees now under contract.

The Seahawks have signed sixth-round pick cornerback Mike Tyson, the fifth of the team’s 11 draftees now under contract.

Tyson, from Cincinnati, was taken with the 187th pick overall, which via the NFL’s slotting system for contracts means Tyson gets a four-year deal (the standard for all rookie contracts) worth a total of $2.5 million with a $172,000 signing bonus. He’ll get a salary of $508,000 this season if he makes the team with salaries of $598,000, $688,000 and $778,000 the following three years if he makes the team (numbers via OvertheCap.com).

The other Seattle draftees under contract are fourth-round safety Tedric Thompson, sixth-round offensive tackle Justin Senior and seventh-round receiver David Moore and running back Chris Carson.

Tyson was listed as a safety when drafted but he is being moved to cornerback by the Seahawks and played that spot throughout the rookie mini-camp last weekend.