The Seahawks made what might be called a “minor” roster move on Thursday, essentially trading one free agent tight end for another, waiving Bryce Williams while signing Steve Donatell.

The Seahawks officially signed Williams, who was on either training camp or practice squad rosters last year with the Patriots and Rams, on May 11.

But now Williams has been waived in favor of Donatell, a 6-5, 241-pounder who played last year at Western Kentucky.

And if this may seem a minor move on the surface, it obviously is not for Donatell, who now gets his shot on the team’s 90-man roster after having been a tryout player in the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp last month.

Donatell arrives with a bit of an interesting pedigree.

His father, Ed, is a longtime NFL and college assistant coach who is currently the secondary coach for the Chicago Bears and in 2008 was the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Ed Donatell also worked as the defensive backs coach with the New York Jets from 1990-94 when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was the defensive coordinator for the Jets and then in 1994 the head coach.

Donatell’s brother, Tom, is now a defensive quality control coach for the Seahawks.

Steve Donatell didn’t put up huge numbers last year for Western Kentucky with 13 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. But he comes with some other intriguing aspects in his background.

As Carroll said after rookie minicamp: “Steven Donatell looked good at tight end today, we know he’s a long snapper as well.” So maybe the Seahawks might look to see if the could steal a roster spot serving as a player who could be a long snapper as well as serving as depth at another spot.

Donatell also played linebacker at Wake Forest in his first two seasons of college football before he transferred to Western Kentucky for his final season of college eligibility in 2016, where among the coaches was Nick Holt, a former assistant under Carroll at USC who intriguingly then succeeded Ed Donatell as the defensive coordinator at UW in 2009.

Steve Donatell becomes the fourth player who took part in the rookie mini-camp as a tryout player to eventually sign a contract with the Seahawks.

The others are fullback Kyle Coleman, safety Jordan Simone and receiver Speedy Noil.

Noil, however, has already been waived, a roster spot that was taken by Coleman.

Donatell’s signing means Seattle still has six tight ends on its roster the others being Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes and Marcus Lucas.