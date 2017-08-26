Those watching closely likely noticed three other Seahawks — Cliff Avril, Frank Clark and Jeremy Lane — making (or seemingly making) statements of their own while the Star Spangled Banner played.

As far as national-anthem demonstrations go, Michael Bennett and Justin Britt are the Seahawks who have dominated the headlines. Bennett has sat during the anthem in all three games this exhibition season, and Britt has stood with his hand on Bennett’s shoulder for the past two.

Two Fridays ago, just before Seattle took on Minnesota, Avril and Clark walked over and sat with Bennett during the closing moments of the anthem. Avril did it again last Friday, too.

Asked what went into the decision, Avril responded, “I just feel like it’s a positive message … it’s bringing awareness more so than anything. But at the same time, I have family in the military, so I respect them as well, so I stood up for them.”

Essentially, the defensive end felt sitting on the bench for the final few notes was a compromise between respecting his country and showing support for Bennett. Avril, who spent much of his offseason building homes in Haiti, has been outspoken on various social and political issues in the past and wanted to take a stand by taking a seat.

Interestinly enough, though, he never talked to Bennett about joining him on the bench. In fact, he didn’t even know he was going to do it until the anthem began playing before the Vikings game. But after feeling a sudden surge of emotion, he spontaneously walked over to Bennett as the song was coming to a close.

Do you plan to keep sitting? Avril was asked.

“Yeah,” he said. “I mean the message is getting across.”

Based on the visual, it appeared that Avril and Clark were in cahoots two Fridays ago, as both walked over to the bench at the same time. But Clark said he and Avril never talked about it — that he just happened to have that same spontaneous feeling.

“The main thing is bringing awareness to the cause,” said Clark, adding that he probably won’t sit during the anthem in the future. “You have people like Mike Bennett on this team who obviously have a strong voice … our main thing is just showing Mike that we have his back.”

As for Lane, he hasn’t sat during the anthem this preseason, but he did before the final preseason game last year. Perhaps that’s why many assumed he had collaborated with Bennett and Britt two Fridays ago, as he stood next to them while the anthem played, his back turned to the field.

Turns out, however, that Lane — who had missed the first preseason game — wasn’t aware that Bennett was protesting. He had just gone over to talk to him.

“What a coincidence, right?” Lane said.